Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Burglary/home invasion/gunman/robbery
Burglary/home invasion/gunman/robbery LeoFra/Pixabay
News

Gunman's reign of terror across Sunshine Coast

Sarah Barnham
by
25th Jun 2018 8:50 AM | Updated: 9:01 AM

A 43-YEAR-OLD was arrested and charged following a dangerous police chase where several people were allegedly threatened by a gunman yesterday.

Police will allege a man driving a black Ford Mondeo pull a gun on several members of the public in two separate incidents on Sunday.

Maroochydore Police Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said about 12.55pm the man pointed a firearm at a person in St Helena St, Maroochydore and again about 1.20pm at a number of victims travelling in a car on Horton Pde.

Snr Sgt Edwards said the man was later involved in a police chase in the Moreton Bay, Petrie areas before being arrested at Whiteside.

The man allegedly evaded police at Burpengary, prompting officers to call in a police helicopter.

Snr Sgt Edwards said when the man got out of his car Polair officers saw him drop an item.

He was captured and arrested. Police later found two pistols in the area.

The man faces charges of going armed to cause fear, evade police and unlawful possession of a concealable firearm.

Snr Sgt Edwards said he would appear at the Pine Rivers Courthouse in Petrie this morning.

firearm police sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    CCTV captures suspect in vicinity of cafe arson attack

    CCTV captures suspect in vicinity of cafe arson attack

    Breaking Public appeal launched seeking to identify person of interest.

    • 25th Jun 2018 11:01 AM
    Crash on Fitzroy bridge shuts down traffic

    Crash on Fitzroy bridge shuts down traffic

    News EMERGENCY services attend scene of multiple vehicle collision

    • 25th Jun 2018 9:54 AM
    Appeal to find family of critically injured crash man

    Appeal to find family of critically injured crash man

    News He's lying in Rockhampton Hospital with no family by his side

    Dash cam captures Bruce Hwy crash that obliterated caravan

    Dash cam captures Bruce Hwy crash that obliterated caravan

    News Caravan is completely obliterated, contents strewn across the strip

    • 25th Jun 2018 10:07 AM

    Local Partners