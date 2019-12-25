Menu
Generic of some of the 2000 Taser stun guns handed over to NSW Police at the Sydney Police Centre in Surry Hills. The Tasers are equipped with cameras which activate once the gun is drawn.
Guns were hidden in the lining of suitcase

Kerri-Anne Mesner
25th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
A MAN on bail for gun and drugs charges was busted with firearms concealed in the lining of a suitcase, along with other weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Dean Gary Joseph made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 16 after being taken back into custody.

His fresh charges were for possessing 1.05g methamphetamines, two glass pipes, clip seal bags, digital scales, a butterfly knife, a knuckle duster, ammunition and the .22 firearms.

Joseph was on bail for possessing meth, shortened firearms, ammunition and a taser.

Magistrate Cameron Press found Joseph was an unacceptable risk of reoffending, refused him bail and adjourned his matters until January 17.

