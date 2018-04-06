Gusts to blow through CQ coast in wake of Iris downgrade

A STRONG wind warning remains current for the Capricorn Coast today as Tropical Cyclone Iris is downgraded again.

Iris has now weakened to a tropical low as it starts to move to the northwest.

The tropical low is currently sitting 435km east of Hamilton Island and 415 km east northeast of Mackay.

Yesterday the cyclone was reported as moving southeast at 13 kilometres per hour as it weakened and lost intensity.

It should continue to weaken as it moves northwest today.

Yeppoon experienced wind gusts of 46km per hour early this morning with Rockhampton experiencing gusts of 39km per hour.

The heaviest rainfall associated with the system is expected to remain offshore, though showers and patchy rain will extend into central districts and Wide Bay through the remainder of today.

No rainfall was recorded in the Capricornia region.

Moranbah Airport reported winds of 50km per hour from 8.30am today.

Middle Percy Island, off Stanage Bay recorded strong gusts of 70km per hour with 13mm of rain since 9am yesterday.

The Bureau of Meteorology advised the system is no longer having any significant impact on the Queensland coast or islands.

The State forecast advised that the southeasterly winds prevalent over much of the state would be stronger about the Central and Capricornia coasts.

The Capricornia region forecast today is cloudy with a medium (60%) chance of showers and patchy rain, winds southeasterly 30 to 45km/h.

No further Tropical Cyclone information bulletins will be issued by the Bureau unless the system redevelops.