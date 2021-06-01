Gutless car thief runs when confronted, then attacks woman

A man who committed multiple attempted car-jackings has been jailed.

AN elderly woman unloading groceries was among the victims of a violent car thief who held a screwdriver to the woman's neck during a drug-addled episode of offending which he was later unable to recall.

A court heard the victim's red Ford Fiesta sustained $23,000 in damage when recidivist criminal Brendan Jerome crashed it while high on ice.

Jerome had earlier cut off his GPS tracker device when on parole before his one-day crime spree, Ipswich District Court heard.

Brendan Robert Jerome, 27, pleaded guilty to 12 offences that included attempted robbery on August 7, 2020; two charges of robbery with violence while armed on August 7; two charges of unlawful entry of a vehicle when armed to commit an offence; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected with two prior convictions; unlawful use of a stolen motor vehicle; unlawful use of a stolen motor vehicle intended to be used for a serious offence and wilfully destroyed/damaged; two charges of driving when licence disqualified by court order; and two counts of wilful damage.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson outlined Jerome's criminal history, including jail terms for serious offences that went before the District Court.

In one of those offences, Jerome punched and kicked a man outside a nightclub, causing serious disfigurement. He received a six-year jail term for that offence.

She said Jerome also received a three-year jail term after stealing a car and striking a police officer while fleeing after holding a metal bar and demanding property in October 2019.

"He has an appalling criminal history with eight entries for robbery," Ms Robinson said.

"He routinely offends while subject to court orders, parole or suspended jail sentences."

Ms Robinson said Jerome had only been released from jail on parole several weeks before committing his latest offences on August 7.

She said Jerome removed his electronic monitoring device and entered a man's car but was unsuccessful in stealing it.

He then tried to steal another man's car but was pushed out of the vehicle.

Chief Judge Brian Devereaux later read some of the Crown facts onto the public record saying the incident began in the IGA Bundamba car park.

Ms Robinson said Jerome went into the yard of a woman who was unloading groceries from her car. He held a screwdriver to her neck and stole her red Fiesta.

Ms Robinson said a fourth victim was later forcibly ejected from his car, apparently after Jerome crashed the Fiesta.

She said the dangerous operation charge arose during a police pursuit of Jerome.

The court heard Jerome had since spent 297 days back in jail.

Ms Robinson told Judge Devereaux that even though Jerome was in jail serving a sentence for previous offences, the 297 days was still declarable as being time served because of an amendment in Queensland legislation: "Although I don't think this was the intended consequence of the amendment," she said.

Chief Judge Devereaux said the victim impact statements revealed "significant effects" of Jerome's behaviour on his victims which was a relevant feature in sentencing.

He said the offence of dangerous driving when adversely affected could have been disastrous.

The court heard Jerome, as a result of existing sentences, faced 9 ½ years in jail with an overall jail penalty of 12 years and five months.

Defence barrister Daniel Boddice sought a jail order of 2 ½ to three years with eligibility to apply for parole from April 2022.

He said Jerome had already spent much of his youth in custody.

"He had a difficult upbringing. (Led to) drugs and a transient lifestyle," Mr Boddice said.

"He instructs that at the time he was under the influence of drugs. He does not recall the vast majority.

"It started as a robbery and spiralled out of control."

Mr Boddice said Jerome was now prepared to face some of the issues in his life.

Chief Judge Devereaux gave further details of some Crown facts, saying Jerome was unable to start one car as he had the house keys.

He then fled to another car and threatened a male and female.

"Give me the f***ing keys now," Jerome demanded of the elderly man.

When a man nearby called out "come and get my keys" Jerome ran off.

He was pursued and knocked to the ground before running into a yard and stealing the elderly woman's car at Blackstone.

Chief Judge Devereaux said it crashed at Coopers Plains with $23,000 damage caused.

In another incident Jerome tried to push a man from a car. Police smashed a window in an attempt to remove him but Jerome drove off and struck a police car, then drove dangerously crossing onto the incorrect side of the road.

Police used road stingers to stop him.

"This type of violence on strangers affects people for a long time," Chief Judge Devereaux said.

"It is not clear if you understand the effects on people in order to be truly be remorseful."

Taking into account his existing jail orders, and not declaring the 297 days, he sentenced him to concurrent jail terms of three years, two years, and four months. The sentence will be added on to his existing jail orders.

Jerome will be eligible to apply for parole from April next year.

He was disqualified from driving for three years.