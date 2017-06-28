24°
News

Gutsy move: How Yeppoon business uses faeces to save lives

Trish Bowman | 28th Jun 2017 12:29 PM Updated: 12:35 PM
BETTER HEALTH: Ashlea King is bringing a new medical therapy to Yeppoon.
BETTER HEALTH: Ashlea King is bringing a new medical therapy to Yeppoon. Trish Bowman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ASHLEA King and partner Stuart Rodie are about to open a new FMT Clinic - only the third in Australia - right here in Yeppoon.

Fecal microbiota transplantation, the infusion of a fecal suspension from a healthy individual into the gastrointestinal tract of another person to cure a specific disease, is best known as a treatment for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection.

The procedure has also successfully treated inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel, idiopathic constipation and a variety of non-gastrointestinal diseases.

The couple stumbled across the treatment after Stuart, who has suffered from ulcerative colitis for 26 years, was told he would require a bowel removal.

Ashlea, a nutritionist who holds a Bachelor of Science and a Certificate in Human Nutrition, said Stuart refused the treatment and sought alternative therapy.

"He learned to manage his condition through diet and exercise and without the use of drugs, but it was still impacting his everyday life in a huge way," Ashlea said.

"I researched FMT and we went to Melbourne, where Stu underwent 10 transfers. The results were almost immediate and truly life changing," she said.

"We were so amazed by the results that I then trained with Dr Paul Froomes so that we could offer the treatment to more people."

Ashlea said Dr Froomes was booked out until the end of August so opening another clinic, under his guidance, was the only way to help more individuals.

"People interested in the treatment first require an initial consultation with Paul, who can determine suitability. From there, treatment can be administered in the comfort of your own home.

"The process requires some preparation for suitable candidates for treatment. After consultation, clients must then clean their systems with a specific antibiotic while following a set diet prior to the actual transfer."

The couple plans to open a clinic in Cooee Bay in the next few months and will work from home until the new clinic is ready.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  fecal microbiota transplantation fmt gastrointestinal diseases medical treatment

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Shock death of popular Rocky Zoo animal, internet star

Shock death of popular Rocky Zoo animal, internet star

Rockhampton Zoo keepers expressed their sadness with a tribute post on social media.

Mayor's FIFO focus at big Rocky business meeting

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow shakes hands with Adani chairman Gautam Adani.

Cr Margaret Strelow remains hopeful as Adani decision nears.

Rocky council's record $117M spend, what's in it for you

Councillor Stephen Schwarten, Cr Rose Swadling, Cr Cherie Rutherford and Cr Tony Williams watch on as Mayor Margaret Strelow delivers the draft budget for 2015/16.

Mayor Strelow delivers her "transformational” 2017-18 draft budget

Man claims rogue fishermen threatened to throw him in Fitzroy

Mick Callow says people are fishing too close to the barrage.

Anglers have had enough of people "blatantly breaking the law”

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Tributes flow after respected Rockhampton woman dies

Social historian Dr Lorna McDonald has died aged 100. Dr McDonald was a respected historian who published 21 books focused on Rockhampton and Central Queensland history. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

She published more than 20 books about the region's history

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Mega guide of events on in CQ this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold a family fun day on Sunday.

From country shows to food markets, there's something for everyone.

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

IT’S been a while since we’ve been to Westeros. But there are some crucial story points you need to remember before we head back there for season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

MAKE YOUR MOVE TODAY!!

83 Clifton Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $160,000

This home defies conventionality, NEVER judge a book by its cover. This one should be looked at more closely. ITS CHEAP!! - Offering perspective BUYERS a chance...

CENTRAL LIFESTYLE!

23 Ingram Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 3 $269,000

Every detail has been thought of including room for DADS TOYS in the rear shed and mums garden under the large shady trees. This home has been in the family for...

CENTRAL LIFESTYLE!

23 Ingram Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 3 $269,000

Every detail has been thought of including room for DADS TOYS in the rear shed and mums garden under the large shady trees. This home has been in the family for...

60 Acre Oasis featuring a 3 Bedroom plus Office Family Homestead - Sheds - Fenced and only 5 minutes to Gracemere $779,000.00

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 7 $779,000.00

Horse - Cattle - Animal lovers? or Privacy seekers - 60 acre property featuring a stunning classic homestead - Machinery Sheds - well fenced into 5 stock proof...

Tradies and Families look Closer

108 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $269,900

Step inside to DISCOVER a BIG home that is well laid out and OFFERS safe family living. Upstairs provides PRIVACY for the whole family. - If dad is after room for...

Tradies and Families look Closer

108 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $269,900

Step inside to DISCOVER a BIG home that is well laid out and OFFERS safe family living. Upstairs provides PRIVACY for the whole family. - If dad is after room for...

LOCATED at the TOP of the WORLD

26 Pacfic Vista Close, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land Impressive views, Spectacular scenery and fabulous Island vista await you at 26 ... $199,000

Impressive views, Spectacular scenery and fabulous Island vista await you at 26 Pacific Vista Close. - From the moment you walk on this land the LOVE story...

Ideal upstairs downstairs set up

1 Ruff Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Two street access on 592m2 block… Enjoy PRIVACY, SECURITY and family get together at this well presented address. - WINNER of Norman Gardens best presented...

Boasting excellent location, FRENCHVILLE

204 Honour Street, Frenchville 4701

House 2 1 2 $225,000

This home offers VALUE in the low $200,000 bracket within walking distance to doctors, newsagents, vets and major shopping. - Entry through the large double...

Your Country Lifestyle Awaits

40 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 5 $499,000

Your country lifestyle begins as you meander down the driveway of this acre block amongst the trees and landscape gardens. Situated in popular Rockyview offering...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!