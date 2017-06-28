Gutsy move: How Yeppoon business uses faeces to save lives

BETTER HEALTH: Ashlea King is bringing a new medical therapy to Yeppoon.

ASHLEA King and partner Stuart Rodie are about to open a new FMT Clinic - only the third in Australia - right here in Yeppoon.

Fecal microbiota transplantation, the infusion of a fecal suspension from a healthy individual into the gastrointestinal tract of another person to cure a specific disease, is best known as a treatment for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection.

The procedure has also successfully treated inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel, idiopathic constipation and a variety of non-gastrointestinal diseases.

The couple stumbled across the treatment after Stuart, who has suffered from ulcerative colitis for 26 years, was told he would require a bowel removal.

Ashlea, a nutritionist who holds a Bachelor of Science and a Certificate in Human Nutrition, said Stuart refused the treatment and sought alternative therapy.

"He learned to manage his condition through diet and exercise and without the use of drugs, but it was still impacting his everyday life in a huge way," Ashlea said.

"I researched FMT and we went to Melbourne, where Stu underwent 10 transfers. The results were almost immediate and truly life changing," she said.

"We were so amazed by the results that I then trained with Dr Paul Froomes so that we could offer the treatment to more people."

Ashlea said Dr Froomes was booked out until the end of August so opening another clinic, under his guidance, was the only way to help more individuals.

"People interested in the treatment first require an initial consultation with Paul, who can determine suitability. From there, treatment can be administered in the comfort of your own home.

"The process requires some preparation for suitable candidates for treatment. After consultation, clients must then clean their systems with a specific antibiotic while following a set diet prior to the actual transfer."

The couple plans to open a clinic in Cooee Bay in the next few months and will work from home until the new clinic is ready.