Gutted: Angry Yeppoon flood victim hooks into rubberneck fools

A YEPPOON business owner has had a gutful of inconsiderate drivers sending waves of flood water into his shop front.

The Secret Spot Bait n Tackle store owner Greg Chapman is beyond over it.

READ: BOM say more rain is on the way to CQ.

The recent drenching on the coast has caused flooding on Charles St but that is only the start of the problem.

"The water is between shin and knee deep on the road and near the gutters it gets deeper. So when drivers speed past it sends waves of water through our shop door," Greg said.

"People should know better. If they drive through idly then it doesn't happen.

Greg Chapman from The Secret Spot bait and tackle in Yeppoon with a nice Gold Band Snapper. Contributed

"We shouldn't have to try and slow people down for something that they don't do if they had a bit of common sense.

"It is getting beyond a joke. It is incredibly frustrating."

Livingstone Council has since put up road closed signs which has stemmed the flow, but the damage was already done.

It has caused a number of altercations between Greg and other drivers.

"If there is water on the road, don't speed on it, or don't cross it at all," he urged.

"We had someone argue that the water was only lapping the bottom of the door jam. But they don't realise the waves rise another 400mm.

"We have had to deal with this on top of stock, freezers, customers. It is our livelihood and it could be avoided.

"It is very frustrating but we will deal."

The Secret Spot Bait n Tackle shop front. Contributed

For the last week, the Chapmans have been sweating on the weather predictions. They are worried if the rainfall worsens, their shop will flood in.

"This is the second time in six months now. We were really sweating on the flood waters out the front," he stressed.

"Hopefully we only get steady rain from now on, nothing crazy."