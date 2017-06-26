Gutted Yeppoon man among 150 sacked workers

Mine worker Phillip Wells is one of those affected by the Cook Colliery Coal Mine closure.

A YEPPOON man who is among 150 sacked miners at Blackwater's Cook Colliery fears for the future of many of his colleagues.

Phillip Wells joined about 20 of the workers today for a union update about their entitlement rights following the first creditors meeting last week.

READ: Rocky meeting today to discuss fate of 150 sacked workers.

The mine halted production in early March after water inundation at its longwall panel. At least 150 workers were initially stood down before the site's owner Caledon Coal Pty Ltd was placed in administration, leaving the workers in the cold.

Phillip, 53, says many of the miners are in a black hole, estimating a loss in wages for each worker of between $25,000 and $30,000.

And there are concerns they will not get their full entitlements.

Labor senator Chris Ketter. Alistair Brightman

Earlier today Labor Senator Chris Ketter accused Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd of failing to support the workers, a claim rejected by Mr O'Dowd, who in turn accused Senator Ketter of failing to support the mining industry.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd. Declan Cooley

Senator Ketter attended today's meeting.

Workers, like Phillip, are clearly frustrated at the situation.

Apart from seven years out of mining, Phillip has worked in the industry since he was 20.

He has already spoken to his bank about his situation, which he said was slightly different to the dire scenario some of his colleagues faced.

"There are plenty of workers in a worse position than myself," said Phillip, who estimates his entitlements are in the tens of thousands of dollars.

"This has been a bitter pill the boys have had to swallow.

"I can only imagine what some of them with mortgages and young families are having to go though."

He said while some of the sacked workers were finding other positions, they were still losing out.

Phillip said virtually all the new positions were for casual work, with no job security.

"It's all with labour hire companies," Phillip said.

He said permanent positions were disappearing across the i ndustry and he wants to see governments of both political persuasion do more to look after workers and ensure companies honoured their moral responsibilities.

He said the Chinese owners of Cook Colliery should have done more to look after its workers.

"There has been quite a lot of media about payments to Australian political parties by Chinese businessmen," Phillip said.

"I want to put the challenge out there to the Chinese government-owned GRAM Investment, that was bankrolling Cook Colliery, to do the honourable thing and pay these workers."

A response has been sought from Caledon and PPB Advisory, the administrators of Caledon Coal.