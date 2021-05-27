Menu
Gwen Stefani’s bizarre new look
Celebrity

Gwen’s odd new look divides fans

by Bianca Mastroianni
27th May 2021 6:06 AM

Gwen Stefani has stunned fans after taking to social media to show off a bold new look.

The pop star displayed a new hairstyle of black bangs at the front, with a blonde middle area, and black ponytail.

It was definitely something we haven't seen before.

"Performing on tonight's finale of @nbcthevoice. swipe to see with who! ps i also know who is going to win," she wrote in her caption.

Gwen Stefani has a bold new look. Picture: Instagram
Gwen Stefani has a bold new look. Picture: Instagram

Her hair was an instant talking point with her fans.

"I'm a huge fan but not so much of this look. You look a little scary," added a second.

"Nice, but blond suits you better," said another.

A fourth wrote: "Don't like the hair! Otherwise beautiful!"

"I've loved Gwen since long before I knew how to write, and forgive me, but this look is awful."

"No!!!!! YOUR HAIR IS AWFUL."

"Do not like dark hair. Makes you look older."

"Gwen I'm sorry but your new hair cut is terrible."

"YOUR HAIR ARE YOU KIDDING ME."

Other fans were loving her hair.

"I looooooove the dark hair on you toooooooo," wrote one user.

"Obsessed with the hair!!"

"Such an interesting look - a pioneer."

"Trendsetter what a hairstyle."

Fortunately, the hair was only a wig, worn entirely for her performance of "Slow Clap" with Saweetie for The Voice finale of 2021.

 

Originally published as Gwen's odd new look divides fans

