Luckless Giant’s nightmare ACL fear

THERE are fears Greater Western Sydney forward Jon Patton has torn his ACL for the third time.

The former No.1 pick reportedly went down badly at Giants training, with the club now awaiting the results of scans.

The 25-year old jumped for a mark and landed awkwardly, injuring his left knee.

"The initial diagnosis for Jon doesn't look positive however we'll await the results of scans on Friday," Giants GM of football Wayne Campbell said.

"He has the full support of everyone at the Giants during this challenging time."

Patton has had a difficult season, kicking 10 goals in 12 matches and being dropped for several weeks as the Giants slid to a record of 4-5-1, before recovering with four straight wins to move up into sixth.

Patton has torn his ACL twice before, both times in the right knee. The first occurred in Round 3, 2013 against St Kilda, causing him to miss the rest of the season.

The second happened in Round 21, 2014 against Melbourne, after which he did not return until Round 15 of the next year.

Drafted out of Rowville, Patton has played 89 career matches and kicked 130 goals.