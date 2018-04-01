Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom Scully is helped by GWS doctors after breaking his ankle. Picture: Michael Klein
Tom Scully is helped by GWS doctors after breaking his ankle. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Bad break for Scully confirmed: set for surgery

by KATE SALEMME
1st Apr 2018 11:28 AM

GWS's fears have been confirmed with midfielder Tom Scully set for an extended stint on the sidelines after scans on Saturday night confirmed he has broken his ankle.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to have surgery on Sunday.

It is not yet known how long the running machine will be sidelined for, with the Giants to gain more clarity after the operation.

The Giants midfielder suffered the injury in the opening quarter of his side's win over Collingwood at the MCG, with his ankle caught under his body as he was tackled.

Scully was in agony as he lay on the turf before being stretchered from the field and sent to hospital.

Confirmation of the serious nature of the injury capped a horror day at the MCG afer Magpie Tim Broomhead broke in his leg in a sickening collision with a goalpost 15 minutes before Scully went down.

 

Coach Leon Cameron said he was disappointed for Scully, who was playing his first game for the year after battling injury over the pre-season that also kept him out of Round 1.

"It was one of those days. When Broomhead went down and then Scully went down 15 minutes later, I mean that's just footy. You can't ever pick it," Cameron said.

"It's just unfortunate. It's the tough part of our game.

"It's disappointing because he's worked so hard to get back over the last three or four weeks and then you play for 25 or 30 minutes and you're out (again)."

Related Items

afl giants gws tom scully
Why this is the best weekend for CQ gardeners in a decade

Why this is the best weekend for CQ gardeners in a decade

News Unusual conditions create rare opportunity for green-thumbs

Rocky's 'Prince': The stuff legends are made of

Rocky's 'Prince': The stuff legends are made of

News His dad's East St saloon became a second school to eldest son Vince

Coast community opens heart for sick Yeppoon boy

Coast community opens heart for sick Yeppoon boy

News FRED may never walk, run or jump but his family aren't giving up

Closure of CQ mining town business shocks community

Closure of CQ mining town business shocks community

News SECOND business to close in a week puts anxious staff out of work

Local Partners