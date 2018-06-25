Cameron sent straight to tribunal

Jeremy Cameron has been sent straight to the tribunal. Picture: Getty

GIANTS star Jeremy Cameron will front the AFL Tribunal for his high hit that left Harris Andrew with bleeding on the brain.

The young Lion's immediate playing future is in doubt after Brisbane on Monday revealed that Andrews had suffered a severe concussion and a "small bleed on his brain" in the incident.

He had initially received four stitches in his chin following the elbow to the head, but was readmitted to hospital on Saturday night after his condition worsened.

The promising young defender was discharged and returned home on Sunday night, and will be reassessed by a neurosurgeon in two weeks' time before any call is made on his ability to return to playing.

"Our discussions with the neurosurgeon have been encouraging as they expect Harris to make a full recovery," Lions football boss David Noble said.

"He will have a follow-up scan in two weeks' time, when we will know more."

Jeremy Cameron collects Harris Andrews with his elbow.

As expected, Cameron was on Monday referred directly to a Tuesday evening hearing with league match review officer Michael Christian grading the hit as intentional, severe impact and to the head.

Classifiable offences that are graded as such are deemed worthy of a sanction of three or more weeks and are as such referred directly to the tribunal, where the panel can deliver whatever penalty, if any, it sees fit.

Carlton's Dale Thomas was also hit with a one-match ban for his bump that left Collingwood's Levi Greenwood concussed.

From that game, the AFL issued $6000 in fines from a half-time melee.

North Melbourne Brownlow smokey Shaun Higgins was hit with a $2000 sanction for misconduct against Josh Dunkley.

Cameron, 25, on Saturday described the incident as "unfortunate" and that he had "definitely not" wanted to hurt his opponent.

"I just saw the ball coming in and I like to play the ball really hard," he said after the game.

Harris Andrews had to be stretchered from the field. Picture: Getty

"It was unfortunate I hit him in the head.

"I just played the ball on its merits and I like hitting (the contest) nice and hard."

The incident marks Cameron's 11th match review charge since 2012.

Any suspension would mark a huge blow to the Giants ahead of a crunch month against Hawthorn, West Coast, Richmond and Port Adelaide as Greater Western Sydney fights for a top-eight position.