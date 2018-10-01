Menu
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk to marry in intimate Hamptons ceremony this weekend. Picture: Getty
Gwyneth ‘set to marry’ this weekend

by New York Post
29th Sep 2018 6:16 AM

GWYNETH Paltrow is reportedly set to marry TV writer Brad Falchuk at her home in the Hamptons this weekend.

Sources have revealed to Page Six that the pair will say "I do" in front of an intimate group of their closest friends and family. The publication was told there will only be about 50 people at the ceremony.

 

Paltrow is set to marry Glee creator Brad Falchuk this weekend at her Hamptons home.
The couple had a star-studded, blowout black-tie engagement party for 400 in LA thrown by Falchuk's Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy in April. A-list guests included close pals Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg and Kate Hudson - many of which are also expected to attend the wedding.

This weekend's nuptials will be the second marriage for both.

 

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Picture: AP
Paltrow was previously wed to Coldplay's Chris Martin until they famously "consciously uncoupled" in 2014.

Falchuk was married to TV producer Suzanne Bukinik.

Paltrow and Falchuk began dating after they met on the set of his TV hit Glee in 2014.

The pair got engaged earlier this year.

 

Paltrow’s Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr is expected to be among the A-listers attending the ceremony.
Paltrow wrote in her Goop magazine of her decision to tie the knot again: "I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."

 

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.

