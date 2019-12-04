Gym and a builder among 115 companies in financial strife

It has been a busy month for insolvency specialists, with more than 100 Queensland businesses asking for help to get out of tough financial situations.

A POPULAR women's gym, an app development company and a fitness chain were among 115 businesses put in administration or liquidation last month.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission data collated by The Courier-Mail lists a diverse range of businesses who went bust or struggled financially in November.

Staff were out of work and customers left shocked when a major Brisbane fitness company closed five stores without warning as its debts crept close to $1 million.

Muscle Coach, a well-known supplements brand in the fitness industry, was put into voluntary administration on November 1.

The manager of popular Brisbane nightclub The Met has put another of his companies in liquidation owing the Australian Tax Office and employees.

Matthew Blyth put his company Met Operations Pty Ltd in liquidation on November 11.

Busterboo Pty Ltd trading as Fernwood Fitness Loganholme went gone into liquidation after spending exactly three months under administration.

'Superior' app development company The App Team Pty Ltd, with bases in Toowoomba, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, was put under the control of liquidators.

Here is the full list:

COMPANIES IN LIQUIDATION

Kuber Logistics Pty Ltd

ACN: 613 375 465

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Rajendra Khatri

Appointment date: November 29, 2019

Platinum Skills Training Pty Ltd

ACN: 161 980 838

Firm name: PWC

Liquidator: Michael Owen

Appointment date: November 22, 2019

MEL INC PTY. LTD

ACN: 166 318 645

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: November 28, 2019

RG Alliance Pty Ltd

ACN: 145 782 467

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Lee Crosthwaite

Appointment date: November 29, 2019

888 Property Development Pty Ltd

ACN: 618 582 068

Firm name: Grant Thornton

Liquidator: Ahmed Bise & Cameron Crichton

Appointment date: November 29, 2019

Prolect Services Pty Ltd

ACN: 607 881 747

Firm name: Oldhams Advisory

Liquidator: Glen Oldham

Appointment date: November 29, 2019

RM & SM Deppeler Pty Ltd

ACN: 124 828 440

Firm name: Agile Business Advisory

Liquidator: Leigh Deveron Prior

Appointment date: November 28, 2019

Tecnam Australia Pty Ltd

ACN: 168 554 907

Firm name: Macks Advisory

Liquidator: Peter Ivan Macks and Ian Wayne Burford

Appointment date: November 28, 2019

Australian Waterway Management Solutions Pty Ltd

ACN: 618 634 389

Firm name: WCT Advisory

Liquidator: Andrew Weatherley

Appointment date: November 28, 2019

PCN Medical Pty Ltd

ACN: 617 079 464

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Stefan Dopking

Appointment date: November 28, 2019

Hemjum Pty Ltd

ACN: 606 975 740

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: November 27, 2019

HDK Capital Property Development Pty Ltd

ACN: 605 568 858

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: November 27, 2019

QMDP Trading Pty Ltd

ACN: 168 009 818

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: November 27, 2019

Repsol Exploration Australia Pty Ltd

ACN: 160 022 659

Firm name: Ernst & Young

Liquidator: Samuel Freeman and Henry Kazar

Appointment date: November 25, 2019

NRG Solar Solutions Pty Ltd

ACN: 162 022 139

Firm name: Deloitte

Liquidator: Richard John Hughes

Appointment date: November 22, 2019

Hollywood Lunch Market Pty Ltd

ACN: 142 007 878

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles

Appointment date: November 25, 2019

Torque Concreting & Earthmoving Pty Ltd

ACN: 164 947 979

Firm name: McGrathNicol

Liquidator: William James Harris and Anthony Norman Connelly

Appointment date: November 22, 2019

Xtreme Estate Developments Pty Ltd

ACN: 120 432 699

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: November 25, 2019

Sunrise Tours Gold Coast Pty Ltd

ACN: 162 097 118

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: November 25, 2019

IPSWICH CITY MEDICAL CENTRE PTY LTD

ACN: 168 986 383

Firm name: McLeod & Partners

Liquidator: Jonathan McLeod and Bill Karageozis

Appointment date: November 25, 2019

QBC Building Pty Ltd

ACN: 168 169 604

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Adam Francis Ward

Appointment date: November 22, 2019

The Construction Co Australia Pty Ltd

ACN: 625 090 904

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Adam Francis Ward

Appointment date: November 22, 2019

Allmack Transport Pty Ltd

ACN: 606 531 444

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: James Marc Imray

Appointment date: November 22, 2019

Midas Touch Flooring Pty Ltd

ACN: 160 603 314

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: November 22, 2019

All Tones Marine Painting Pty Ltd

ACN: 622 994 521

Firm name: Revive Financial

Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Appointment date: November 21, 2019

Either Way Solutions Pty Ltd

ACN: 603 475 994

Firm name: KordaMentha

Liquidator: Anthony Jay Miskiewicz

Appointment date: November 22, 2019

Australian Dental Network Pty Ltd

ACN: 609 498 188

Firm name: Pilot Partners

Liquidator: Bradley Hellen

Appointment date: November 22, 2019

Blackrhino Pty Ltd

ACN: 136 346 417

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Moira Kathleen Carter

Appointment date: November 22, 2019

Jasmine Vaun Pty Ltd

ACN: 114 368 400

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Stefan Dopking

Appointment date: November 22, 2019

Iconic Australian Hotels Trading Pty Ltd

ACN: 169 552 194

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: November 21, 2019

Sinopacific Constructions Pty Ltd

ACN: 603 013 583

Firm name: FTI Consulting

Liquidator: Joanne Dunn

Appointment date: November 21, 2019

Neap Solutions Pty Ltd

ACN: 622 921 126

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: November 21, 2019

Michael & Allan Pty Ltd

ACN: 168 740 207

Firm name: Vincents

Liquidator: Steven Staatz

Appointment date: November 21, 2019

G. & J. Ledger Pty Ltd

ACN: 009 860 520

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Michael John Griffin

Appointment date: November 20, 2019

Dawwood Pty Ltd

ACN: 010 280 378

Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group

Liquidator: William Roland Robson

Appointment date: November 20, 2019

NORTHERN STAFF PTY LTD

ACN: 168 890 686

Firm name: McLeod & Partners

Liquidator: Jonathan Paul McLeod and Bill Karageozis

Appointment date: November 20, 2019

Connetix Pty Ltd

ACN: 608 814 955

Firm name: B&T Advisory

Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Appointment date: November 17, 2019

Moreton Bay Concepts Pty Ltd

ACN: 104 064 520

Firm name: Mackay Goodwin

Liquidator: Domenico Alessandro Calabretta

Appointment date: November 18, 2019

CQ Doctors North Rockhampton Pty Ltd

ACN: 613 680 005

Firm name: Skinner Hamilton

Liquidator: Jason Skinner

Appointment date: November 18, 2019

Quest at Palmerston Pty Ltd

ACN: 603 957 526

Firm name: Meertens

Liquidator: Austin R M Taylor & J S McPherson

Appointment date: November 15, 2019

C&S Civil Works Pty Ltd

ACN: 605 132 214

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: November 15, 2019

Alliance Transport Australia Pty Ltd

ACN: 164 785 817

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: November 14, 2019

BLUE FROG CONTRACTING PTY LTD

ACN: 608 169 062

Firm name: Vincents

Liquidator: Steven Staatz

Appointment date: November 15, 2019

Valley Morris Pty Ltd

ACN: 615 060 298

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: November 14, 2019

NELBN PTY LTD

ACN: 139 006 107

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: November 15, 2019

ST LEO'S COLLEGE FOUNDATION LTD

ACN: 166 026 017

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Lee Crosthwaite

Appointment date: November 12, 2019

Education Stars Pty Ltd

ACN: 602 477 985

Firm name: Deloitte

Liquidator: Richard John Hughes

Appointment date: November 15, 2019

Allrange Steel Pty Ltd

ACN: 077 676 343

Firm name: Courtney Jones

Liquidator: Mathew Gollant

Appointment date: November 15, 2019

Zircon Super Fund Custodian Pty Ltd

ACN: 162 994 434

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: November 14, 2019

Grafica Software Pty Ltd

ACN: 166 458 028

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: November 14, 2019

ACN 612 205 446 Pty Ltd

ACN: 612 205 446

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: November 14, 2019

FOXALL MINERALS PTY LTD

ACN: 009 863 629

Firm name: Vincents

Liquidator: Ashley Leslie

Appointment date: November 13, 2019

HTP Training Pty Ltd

ACN: 137 374 371

Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group

Liquidator: William Roland Robson

Appointment date: November 12, 2019

KQ & CO ESTATE AGENTS PTY LTD

ACN: 143 748 181

Firm name: HH Advisory

Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain

Appointment date: November 12, 2019

Met Operations Pty Ltd

ACN: 165 041 001

ACN 140 520 225 Pty Ltd

ACN: 140 520 225

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: November 11, 2019

Zero Tolerance Engineering Australia Pty Ltd

ACN: 617 085 597

Firm name: Gervase Consulting

Liquidator: John Shanahan and Clare Birnie

Appointment date: November 8, 2019

Erand Pty. Ltd

ACN: 010 536 400

Firm name: BDO

Liquidator: Gerald Collins

Appointment date: November 8, 2019

Rapid Growth Group Pty Ltd

ACN: 162 688 039

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: James Koutsoukos

Appointment date: November 4, 2019

Grammar Early Learning Limited

ACN: 115 730 866

Firm name: BDO

Liquidator: Gerald Thomas Collins

Appointment date: November 1, 2019

Sovereigndale Pastoral Company Pty Ltd

ACN: 622 485 732

Firm name: GT Advisory & Consulting

Liquidator: Glenn Thomas O'Kearney

Appointment date: November 1, 2019

BULIMBA HOSPITALITY PTY. LTD

ACN: 613 412 025

Firm name: GT Advisory & Consulting

Liquidator: Glenn Thomas O'Kearney

Appointment date: November 8, 2019

R G Lord Investments Pty Ltd

ACN: 134 897 895

Firm name: GT Advisory & Consulting

Liquidator: Glenn Thomas O'Kearney

Appointment date: November 8, 2019

AUSTWIDE MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION PTY LTD

ACN: 619 756 740

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Moira Kathleen Carter

Appointment date: November 8, 2019

Pauland Pty Ltd

ACN: 142 226 980

Firm name: BDO

Liquidator: Todd William Kelly

Appointment date: November 7, 2019

Veneto Hospitality Pty Ltd

ACN: 607 419 223

Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia

Liquidator: Cameron Crichton and Graham Killer

Appointment date: November 8, 2019

Hidden Cove Developments Pty Ltd

ACN: 602 512 649

Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia Ltd

Liquidator: Cameron Crichton and Graham Killer

Appointment date: November 8, 2019

O'Leary Resource Solutions Pty Ltd

ACN: 629 482 300

O'Leary Civil Contracting Pty Ltd

ACN: 627 480 095

O'Leary Heavy Haulage Pty Ltd

ACN: 616 733 978

O'Leary Infrastructure Pty Ltd

ACN: 149 261 245

O'Leary Plant Hire Pty Ltd

ACN: 617 026 534

O'Leary Constructions Pty Ltd

ACN: 134 560 142

O'Leary Civil Group Pty Ltd

ACN: 617 020 292

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: November 7, 2019

Bibah Formwork Constructions Pty Ltd

ACN: 164 511 031

Firm name: Cor Cordis

Liquidator: Andre Lakomy

Appointment date: November 06, 2019

Local & Co Espresso Bar Pty Ltd

ACN: 613 478 103

Firm name: Cor Cordis

Liquidator: Andre Lakomy

Appointment date: November 7, 2019

Celissa Operations Pty Ltd

ACN: 149 789 560

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: November 6, 2019

THE LAWSTORE QLD PTY LTD

ACN: 627 177 146

Firm name: AMB Insolvency

Liquidator: Anne Marie Barley

Appointment date: November 5, 2019

Aspire Glass Solutions Pty Ltd

ACN: 616 811 011

Firm name: Deloitte Financial Advisory

Liquidator: David Ian Mansfield

Appointment date: November 4, 2019

Airnow Air Conditioning (Qld) Pty Ltd

ACN: 601 842 273

Firm name: RSM Australia Partners

Liquidator: Mitchell Herrett

Appointment date: November 1, 2019

Eart Purveyors of Fine Foods Pty Ltd

ACN: 622 589 235

Firm name: The Insolvency Experts

Liquidator: Steven B Kugel

Appointment date: November 5, 2019

DOEHLER GROUP PTY LTD

ACN: 620 673 850

Firm name: RSM Australia Partners

Liquidator: Michell Herrett and Frank Lo Pilato

Appointment date: November 4, 2019

JAB Corporation Pty Ltd

ACN: 105 953 491

Firm name: Pearce Heers

Liquidator: Mark Pearce & Andrew Heers

Appointment date: November 4, 2019

AA CANOPY, CHIMNEY & DUCT CLEANING PTY LTD

ACN: 161 016 351

Firm name: McLeod & Partners

Liquidator: Jonathan Paul McLeod and Bill Karageozis

Appointment date: November 4, 2019

CFKASC Pty Ltd

ACN: 133 307 945

Firm name: Grant Thornton

Liquidator: Graham Killer and Michael McCann

Appointment date: November 1, 2019

COMPANIES IN ADMINISTRATION

BTNM Trading Pty Ltd

ACN: 622 722 178

Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland

Administrator: Marcus Watters

Appointment date: November 29, 2019

The Glazing Masta's Pty Ltd

ACN: 604 873 878

Firm name: Mackay Goodwin

Administrator: Domenic Calabretta & Thyge Trafford-Jones

Appointment date: November 28, 2019

EPM Central Coast Pty Ltd

ACN: 634 863 540

Firm name: Hall Chadwick

Administrator: Richard Albarran and Kathleen Vouris

Appointment date: November 21, 2019

Tike Property Pty Ltd

ACN: 623 290 193

13 George Street Pty Ltd

ACN: 624 467 536

Private Capital Pty Ltd

ACN: 128 353 837

20 Nannygai Pty Ltd

ACN: 622 322 605

Firm name: John McInerney and Cameron Crichton

Administrator: John McInerney and Cameron Crichton

Appointment date: November 20, 2019

JB Financial Group Pty Ltd

ACN: 613 592 135

Firm name: EY

Administrator: Marcus Ayres and Brett Lord

Appointment date: November 19, 2019

Cosbea Pty Ltd

ACN: 152 898 041

Firm name: McGrathNicol

Administrator: William James Harris and Robert Michael Kirman

Appointment date: November 19, 2019

FIVE FACES PTY. LTD

ACN: 126 064 793

Firm name: Cor Cordis

Administrator: Darryl Kirk

Appointment date: November 19, 2019

Vac Group Holdings Pty Ltd

ACN: 130 053 388

Beacos Pty Ltd

ACN: 118 965 398

Rebirthed Earth Pty Ltd

ACN: 144 749 235

Soil Transfer Pty Ltd

ACN: 130 054 303

Staking U Asia Pacific Campus Pty Ltd

ACN: 158 311 516

Vac Group Employees Pty Ltd

ACN: 155 400 043

Vac Group Operations Pty Ltd

ACN: 130 054 296

Vac-U-Dig Pty Ltd

ACN: 105 678 493

Vac-U-Digga Pty Ltd

ACN: 115 882 347

VHS IP Pty Ltd

ACN: 618 795 583

Earth Radar Pty Ltd

ACN: 163 919 088

Firm name: McGrathNicol

Administrator: William James Harris and Robert Michael Kirman

Appointment date: November 18, 2019

Zhino Pty Ltd

ACN: 154 863 626

Firm name: Hall Chadwick

Administrator: Glenn Shannon

Appointment date: November 13, 2019

Battery Mineral Resources Limited

ACN: 612 991 116

Firm name: McGrathNicol

Administrator: Anthony Norman Connelly and William James Harris

Appointment date: November 11, 2019

Mareeba 01 Pty Ltd (previously Richmond 23 Pty Ltd and Ozzydevelopments Pty Ltd)

ACN: 093 259 860

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Administrator: Nikhil Khatri & Morgan Gerard Lane

Appointment date: November 11, 2019

Revelry Entertainment Pty Ltd

ACN: 164 550 887

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Administrator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: November 11, 2019

Zelvy Pty Ltd

ACN: 616 095 393

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Administrator: Adam Francis Ward

Appointment date: November 11, 2019

GALEA QUEENSLAND PTY LTD

ACN: 167 090 682

Firm name: Cor Cordis

Administrator: Darryl Kirk

Appointment date: November 11, 2019

Aussie Off Grid Solar Energy Pty Ltd

ACN: 615 753 725

Firm name: Morgan Conley

Administrator: Daniel Peter Moore

Appointment date: November 1, 2019

Muscle Coach Pty Ltd

ACN: 143 217 930

Firm name: Cor Cordis

Administrator: Darryl Kirk

Appointment date: November 1, 2019

Aussie Off Grid Solar Energy Pty Ltd

ACN: 615 753 725

Firm name: BCR Advisory

Administrator: Daniel Peter Moore

Appointment date: November 1, 2019