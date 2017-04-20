Gym culture's dirty big secret destroys lives

Three people have appeared in court this week in Rockhampton charged with using steroids.

HIGH profile cases of illegal steriod use in Rockhampton this week has people asking why anyone would risk their career and health over body image?

Yesterday, three Rockhampton people, including two police officers, appeared in court charged with steroid-related offences.

Troy Richard Pryczek pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to possession of a dangerous drug.

The police Constable's defence lawyer told the court Pryczek, 30, was a a bodybuilder who started experimenting with steroids after becoming immersed in the gym culture.

Fellow officer Brent Culleton, 35, and Allenstown retail worker Stephanie Rumble, 27, have yet to make a plea and had their matters adjourned to next month.

University of Sydney Exercise and Sports Science researcher Dr Daniel Hackett is currently trying to get to the bottom of what is driving steroid abuse in society.

"They're basically a synthetic derivative of the naturally occurring hormones in the body that increase the growth of cells, the most common one is to do with testosterone,” Dr Hackett said.

"The main reason why people take anabolic steroids is to bulk up, to increase their muscle mass, that's the main effect.”

He said although steroids are very useful to help people with certain medical conditions, they were illegal because of the associated risks and range of medical consequences that come with taking steroids in large doses.

"To get a certain effect from a steroid, you have to take a certain dose and then over time you have to take a greater dose to get an added effect and that's where people fall into that trap of taking more and more of it,” he said.

"In some cases through abuse of the steroid and taking steroids from sources that might not be well monitored, what can happen is an increased risk in the growth in size of the other organs of the body, the heart, liver, affecting other aspects of the human body to do with the blood vessels and increasing the risk of cancers.

"There's also a whole bunch of psychological negative effects such as aggression, irritable mood, violent behaviour and psychosis that are risks of taking steroids in some individuals.

"When the testosterone levels increase beyond a certain level, that's when the problems start to occur in terms of the health and safety of an individual and then potentially the safety of people surrounding that person like partners, friends and the community itself.”

Dr Hackett pointed to examples of "roid rage" where people who had been abusing steroids were jumping out of their cars in traffic to threaten and attack other people.

He said the pressure of trying to keep up with their peers in the lifestyle of gym culture where everything is done to the extreme was contributing to the problem of steroid abuse.

Some gym users have an altered perception of themselves that they were less muscular than they actually are is a condition known as muscular dysmorphia and Dr Hackett has been doing some research into this condition that may be contributing to the steroid abuse problem.

Dr Hackett said steroid abuse is an "elephant in the room" that people don't want to talk about.

"In elite sports there's testing throughout the seasons to ensure people are clean but when it comes to non-elite sport with the recreational use of drugs, I don't think there's enough emphasis on that,” he said.

"It is kind of like out of sight, out of mind so these people aren't on the sporting field, they're just doing it for their own personal gratification.”

Surprisingly, Dr Hackett revealed that there were no significant public awareness campaigns in place trying to create awareness about the pitfalls of steroid use.

"Definitely something needs to be done to create awareness, especially within the age group of 16 or 17-year-olds up to about the mid 20s, that's an age group where males are quite vulnerable and tempted to go down the path of using anabolic steroids,” he said.

"It would help having someone young who is closer to their age for example a mid-20-year-old male who basically started using steroids when he was in his teens who talks about the negative effects that using steroids has had on his life, whether it is to do with his physical health or psychological health or a combination of the two, might be useful.

"Sure it might seem like harmless fun in the beginning, the immediate rewards may seem great but then people should be more aware of what happens years down the track.”