Gym expands just months after being forced to shut down

Shaun Arnold, owner of ETS Compound, is in the midst of expanding his gym to have double the floor space and more amenities.

Shaun Arnold, owner of ETS Compound, is in the midst of expanding his gym to have double the floor space and more amenities.

SIGNING the dotted line to expand his gym only months after being forced to close down, was quite nerve-racking for Rockhampton business owner Shaun Arnold.

But it looks like it is paying off.

The owner of ETS Compound - short for Eat, Train, Succeed - is in the midst of full renovations at his Denison St complex.

He has recently taken on the former Statewide Bearings premises next door, knocking out the middle wall.

The expansion means he now has double the floor space - now 800sqm.

That means even more room for gym workout areas and the space to run two classes at once.

An air-conditioned creche, recovery room and office have been completed and tradies are now busy at work fitting out new showers and amenities.

ETS Compound owner Shaun Arnold at the new reception area of the gym.

Shaun has been in business for five years and celebrated three years of having his own space this month.

To expand has been a dream forever, and planning for it began 18 months ago.

“It’s always been our aim but space was an issue,” Shaun said.

But the dream was almost shattered.

COVID hit Australia and across Queensland gyms were forced to close.

During this period, Shaun lost 70 per cent of his revenue.

Despite this, Shaun and the team did everything they could to best support their members.

ETS offered zoom classes, free personal one-on-one training and even did a mini-COVID challenge.

“Whatever the guidelines were with COVID at the time we worked within them to offer our clients as many different things as possible,” Shaun said.

“We know how much physical activity helps with mental health so we made sure we looked after all those people who train with us.

“We were lucky that even though we lost 70 per cent, we didn’t have to fully shut down and lose everything.”

As things started to pick back up and the gym was able to reopen, Shaun nervously went back to the expansion plans.

“It was really nerve-racking to try and expand in a time where you have lost a lot of the income that you were saving to do the plans,” he said.

Funding from Jobkeeper and some regional grants helped, along with the support of the gym members.

“It’s been a long process this year trying to get a safe plan put together for our expansion, getting the build plan and lease finalised has taken a bit longer than expected but it has worked out for the best for us timing wise with COVID,” Shaun said.

The expansion also means the business will be able to employ two new staff and possibly more as things progress.

To celebrate, a grand opening day will be held this Saturday at the gym - 194 Denison St, Rockhampton City - from 6am.

There will be bootcamp, yoga, auction style train the trainer, city vs country battle, member deals, Fishco stall, Live Strong Physio and more.

ETS COMPOUND

194 Denison St, Rockhampton

35 + Functional Group Workouts

24/7 Access

Personal Training

Creche

Transformation Challenges

Evolt Body Scan

Normatec Recovery

Find them on facebook