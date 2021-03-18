Gym junkies in hot water: The buff defendants sentenced in court

They are the fitness fanatics with all the discipline in the gym but lacking plenty in their personal lives.

From World Gym weightlifters, to personal trainers and fitness lecturers, these gym lovers all have faced court in recent months for a variety of crimes.

Gym junkie Richard Brunelle. Picture: Facebook

Richard Brunelle

This gym junkie who was once jailed for his role in a botched drug deal that led to a double murder has been sentenced for trafficking steroids on the dark web.

Brunelle, an employee of a "highly sophisticated" trafficking business that sold steroids through the dark web to thousands of people across Australia was jailed earlier this year.

US-born gym junkie Richard Allen Brunelle, 40, dispatched steroids and pharmaceuticals to more than 1700 people over six months while employed by the large-scale illicit business, a Supreme Court heard.

The court heard that while Brunelle was not profiting from the drug sales, he received a weekly cash wage and the drugs helped feed his own steroid addiction.

Brunelle was sentenced to 5.5 years' jail and will be eligible for parole in June 2022.

Personal trainer Joey Myer. Picture: Iain Curry/Sunshine Coast Daily

Joey Myer

The Sunshine Coast personal trainer and wanna-be politician was earlier this month sentenced to eight years and six months jail for 11 counts of indecently treating a child under 16 and one count of rape - charges to which he had pleaded not guilty.

Crown Prosecutor Christopher Cook described the offending as predatory, persistent, and put the teen in a position where she felt powerless and unable to tell anyone.

Thirty-seven-year-old Myer, who had in 2013 run for the federal seat of Fisher, had previously spent time behind bars and had an invasion offence on his criminal history the court heard.

Personal trainer and bodybuilder Eugene Bradshaw. Picture: Facebook

Eugene Bradshaw

The personal trainer turned businessman who was caught with a huge stash of steroids will not spend time behind bars after convincing a court he was "turning his life around".

Eugene Francis Bradshaw, 29, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court this month where he was sentenced to two years' jail with immediate parole after pleading guilty to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Michael Gawrych told the court that Queensland Police found 80g of steroids and a small amount of cocaine when they executed a search warrant at Bradshaw's Middle Park unit.

The bodybuilder was on bail after he was found in possession of 8.5g of steroids and 1.24g of pure cocaine when a car he was a passenger in was stopped in August 2019.

WhatsApp messages on his phone revealed he had also sold $350 worth of cocaine to one buyer.

Former F45 trainer Nick Kepu. Picture: Facebook

Nick Kepu

The Logan personal trainer at popular gym chain F45 Training livestreamed a shocking assault on his ex-wife and her new squeeze after he let himself into the former marital home and rained blows on the hapless man, breaking his nose.

Beenleigh man Tamafaiga Nick Kepu, 27, a former personal trainer at F45 Browns Plains, amateur MMA fighter and former first-grade centre for Sunnybank Dragons Rugby Union Football Club, pleaded guilty in Beenleigh District Court in January to six offences.

They included burglary with actual violence, assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault and three counts of wilful damage.

The court heard the violent assault occurred on October 13, 2019, about 7pm, when Kepu attended an Edens Landing townhouse belonging to his ex-wife, in which he lived until their separation a few weeks prior.

He was sentenced to two years' jail with immediate parole.

Michael Collins

Former personal trainer, gym manager and fitness lecturer Michael John Collins was sentenced to 14 days jail with time already served for a charge of common assault committed while in jail on a crime he did not commit.

Richlands Magistrates Court heard in September leas year that Collins was so "agitated and distressed" he chucked a bottle of his own urine at a prison guard.

Michael John Collins, 45, was arrested in April and taken to the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre where he was placed into mandatory coronavirus quarantine in a room where he was forced to use a bucket and a bottle to go to the toilet and was not allowed outside or to make phone calls.

The court heard Collins had been taken to the prison in April after being falsely accused of an extremely serious offence but the charge was dropped.

Police Detectives had interviewed Collins who admitted to throwing the urine but said he did not mean to hit the guard and apologised for his behaviour, explaining he was in a "bad mental state" at the time.

Darren Stapleton assaulted his brother-in-law mid-workout at World Gym Burpengary.

Darren Stapleton

The 41-year-old World Gym Burpengary member was lifting weights right before a violent altercation with his brother-in-law, a court heard in December.

The court heard there had been previous tension between the pair over a family dispute and Stapleton had approached the man in order to make a snide comment.

The court heard that when Mr Jones did not respond, Stapleton's anger intensified and he sprayed water in his brother-in-laws direction.

Mr Jones did not engage so Stapleton punched him twice on the right side of the head, knocking him to the ground and causing significant bleeding.

Mr Jones was transported to the Caboolture Hospital, where he received 12 stitches to his right ear, and Stapleton was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, an offence for which he pleaded guilty during an earlier hearing at the Caboolture Magistrates Court.

He was convicted, fined $1500 and ordered to pay $750 compensation to the victim.

Jamie Ianna

A convicted armed robber out on parole just four days before joining in on a violent assault that went horribly wrong narrowly escaped more cell time.

Jamie Lee Ianna, then 41, pleaded guilty in Beenleigh District Court last year to ambushing a man on the request of his drug dealer.

The court heard Ianna, who was accompanied by another man, stopped the victim as he climbed into his partner's car to escape and belted him with his fists.

However to Ianna's surprise when his accomplice caught up he was wielding a knife and began stabbing the victim's leg, slicing an artery.

Ianna intervened on the stabbing and stayed with the bleeding man and applied pressure to his wounds.

Justice Chowdhury heard that while Ianna's criminal history was more than 12 pages long and had racked up more than $28,000 in fines, he had in recent years improved his life by holding down a job and studying to be a personal trainer.

Ianna pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and common assault and was sentenced to four years' jail, wholly suspended and was placed on probation for two years.

Boxing gym trainer Luke Meldon outside court. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Luke Meldon

The high-profile boxing trainer caught trafficking cocaine was given a suspended sentence earlier this year after telling a court it was a "blessing in disguise" that he was caught.

Brisbane boxing coach Luke Joseph Meldon, 43, appeared in the Supreme Court on Monday where he told Acting Justice Anthony Rafter: "I realise the errors of my ways".

The Fortitude Boxing head coach, who has helped train a number of Australian champions, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing cash.

Prosecutor Neville Weston told the court that while Meldon was running the gym, he was also operating a "very intensive business of trafficking", selling cocaine on more than 150 occasions to 47 customers over three months in 2018.

Meldon was sentenced to four years' jail, which was suspended immediately after he had served 12 days in pre-sentence custody.

He was also ordered to serve two years' probation.

