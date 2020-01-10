Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Offbeat

Gymnast’s freaky new viral challenge

10th Jan 2020 1:16 PM

PLANKING could be dangerous depending on where you attempted one, but the latest viral sensation might create more injuries than any other.

We give you, US college gymnast Jax Kranitz and the Flex Challenge.

As explained in the video below, you have to lie facedown on the ground with your hands behind your back - and get back to your feet without going on your side or back.

Kranitz makes it look easy.

But the internet moves fast and already we have a cuter contestant who makes it look even easier.

Do not try this after one or two too many beers.

More Stories

Show More
challenge gymnast planking viral

Just In

    Just In

      Aussie actor, model dies at 27

      Aussie actor, model dies at 27
      • 10th Jan 2020 12:53 PM

      Top Stories

        HOTEL CAPRICORNIA: Hospital bed, $62 a night

        premium_icon HOTEL CAPRICORNIA: Hospital bed, $62 a night

        News Elderly lady forced to pay if she wants to stay in hospital, despite not being able to walk

        Rocky farewells a favourite burger joint

        premium_icon Rocky farewells a favourite burger joint

        Business On Wednesday, the crowd favourite announced it would not be opening as business...

        Tradie's truck stolen from site overnight

        premium_icon Tradie's truck stolen from site overnight

        News Police search for truck stolen from Rocky building site

        Big business urged to support employees left out of pocket

        premium_icon Big business urged to support employees left out of pocket

        News Some big companies aren’t paying our fireys so the The Bully’s ‘Fair go for our...