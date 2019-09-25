Gymnasts out to impress at states

POISE AND PRECISION: Mackenzie Zanette and April Jenkinson are among 10 Victoria Park gymnasts preparing to compete at this weekend’s junior state championships in Brisbane. The dynamic duo will also represent Central Queensland in the Regional Team Challenge. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

POISE AND PRECISION: Mackenzie Zanette and April Jenkinson are among 10 Victoria Park gymnasts preparing to compete at this weekend’s junior state championships in Brisbane. The dynamic duo will also represent Central Queensland in the Regional Team Challenge. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

GYMNASTICS: April Jenkinson is “nervous but really excited” about competing at her first Gymnastics Queensland Junior State Championships.

She is among a 10-strong contingent from Victoria Park Gymnastic and Trampoline Club that will compete at the event, which starts on Friday in Brisbane.

Mackenzie Zanette, Poppy Draper, Chloe Murphy, Lahni Dyne, Maggie Clifford and Grace Francis are also competing for the first time, while it will be the second appearance for Isabella Wells, Matilda Murphy and Luca Daniels.

When the four-day state championships are finished, Jenkinson and Zanette will represent Central Queensland in the Regional Team Challenge.

Jenkinson said she was looking forward to the championships, which is Queensland’s biggest individual competition.

“I know it’s going to be a lot of fun and I just want to have a good time there,” she said.

Victoria Park gymnasts Mackenzie Zanette, Poppy Draper, Chloe Murphy, Lahni Dyne, Luca Danials, Matilda Murphy, April Jenkinson and Maggie Clifford will compete at the junior state championships. Clubmates Grace Francis and Isabella Wells will also be in action in Brisbane..

The 13-year-old will compete on the four apparatus – vault, bars, beam and floor – in the individual competition.

She was also very proud to be representing her region in the teams event.

Victoria Park coach Kaylin Norris said it would be a great opportunity for her young charges to compete against the state’s best.

“This event will be a big one for them,” she said.

“They will gain a lot of competition experience and give it their best.

“Three of the girls have been to junior states before. For everyone else it’s their first time so there will be a lot of new experiences and I’m sure a lot of nerves.

“When they’re at this level, it’s all about gaining as much knowledge as you can and continuing that as you develop in the senior levels.”

Norris wants her gymnasts to learn all they can and give their best in Brisbane.

“Last year we did quite well and had a couple of gymnasts medal but you can’t put too much pressure on the first-timers,” she said.

“If they hit and perform their routines well and can handle the nerves then anything could happen.

“If it does, that’s great. If it doesn’t then we’ll be happy that they’ve gone to the competition and represented the club proudly.”