Gympie boy to face court on attempted murder charge

Gympie Police search the grounds of nearby schools for any clues or evidence.

Gympie Police search the grounds of nearby schools for any clues or evidence. Philippe Coquerand

Wounding in Gympie : A man is in a serious condition following a wounding in Gympie earlier this morning.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing at a unit complex on Cootharaba Rd, near two Gympie schools.

A man aged 35 was in a serious but stable condition in Gympie Hospital with a reported punctured lung after being allegedly stabbed in the chest with a knife.

Queensland Police Media confirmed that the alleged attacker was taken into police custody soon after the 8am incident.

"We do have a 17-year-old boy in custody at the moment," a QPS spokesman said.

"The boy is currently assisting police with their inquiries."

Police will allege a knife was used to wound the man in his 30s, with the attack taking place at the Emerald Court unit complex across the road from Gympie State High School and the Gympie Special School.

A neighbour, "Steve", said he wasn't at home when the incident occurred but that living conditions in the area had worsened in the last three months.

"I've lived in the area for the past five years and it was going well until a few months ago," he said.

"There was a stabbing a street away from us not too long ago and now this one."

"Steve" said he was concerned for the welfare of the students attending Gympie High and the Special School.

"It's scary stuff because we have schools near us," he said.

"I've seen onwards of up to 50 cars coming in and out of that unit complex.

"I've caught people going through my neighbour's property with jerry cans trying to steal stuff."

Gympie police interviewed a number of witness and forensic investigators combed the scene for evidence.

The boy will face Gympie Children's Court this morning.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

UPDATE: Police have confirmed a man in his 30s received a punctured lung when he was stabbed in the chest at a residence in Gympie this morning.

The man is in a serious but stable condition in Gympie Hospital.

"A 17-year-old boy is assisting police with inquiries after a man was stabbed in the chest in Gympie earlier today," police have just said in a statement.

"Officers were called to Cootharaba Road shortly after 8am following reports a man had a wound to his chest. The man was taken to Gympie Hospital for treatment of a suspected punctured lung.

"Police took a 17-year-old boy into custody later this morning and he is currently assisting police with their inquiries. Investigations are continuing."

EARLIER: A 17-year-old man is in police custody following an alleged stabbing near two Gympie schools this morning, and a man in his 30s remains in a serious but stable condition in Gympie Hospital.

Queensland Police Media have just confirmed that a man in his 30s received a stab wound at around 8.30 this morning and is believed to be in a serious condition. He was transported to Gympie Hospital.

"We do have a 17-yo boy in custody at the moment," a QPS spokesman said.

Reports indicate the man was stabbed in the chest and could have a punctured lung, but this has not been confirmed by Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service.

Forensic police search the area Philippe Coquerand

EARLIER: Neighbours of a Cootharaba Road address where a man was seriously wounded in an apparent stabbing this morning say up to 50 cars visit the brick unit each day.

Forensic police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Gympie. Philippe Coquerand

The units are located just across the street from Gympie's biggest state high school and its only special school.

The scene at a Gympie property earlier this morning. Philippe Coquerand

One neighbour said he had lived in the area for five year and it had been good up until about three months ago.

"There was a stabbing one street away from us recently and now this," the neighbour said.

Gympie police at the scene this morning. Philippe Coquerand

"I've caught people going through my neighbour's property with jerry cans trying to steal stuff.

"It's scary stuff because we have schools near us. I wasn't at home this morning when it happened but there's about 50 cars coming in and out each day."

Gympie police at the scene of a stabbing Philippe Coquerand

The man wounded in this morning's incident was taken by ambulance to Gympie Hospital in a serious condition.

The location on Cootharaba Road. Bec Singh

EARLIER: Police continue to search on foot up and down Cootharaba Road and in the grounds of Gympie State High School after a man was seriously wounded in what is believed to be a stabbing incident earlier this morning.

The incident occurred just after 8am in a nondescript, low set brick unit on Cootharaba Rd where neighbours say lots of people come and go.

Neighbours say they heard nothing this morning at the time of the incident.s

Police are remaining tight-lipped on whether they are searching for the person who carried out the stabbing or just evidence at this stage.

The injured man has been transported to Gympie Hospital in a serious condition.

EARLIER:

ONE MAN is in a serious condition after a wounding on Cootharaba Rd, near the Gympie State High School just after 8am.

The man has been transported to the Gympie Hospital in a serious condition," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The unit complex on Cootharaba Road. Bec Singh

Emergency services were called to the units, in what was deemed a "wounding."

There are currently several police cars and ambulance crews on scene.

Gympie police could not yet comment.

More information to come.