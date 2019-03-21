Gympie gun advocate backs controversial senator's comments

Ron Owen has backed the controversial senator Fraser Anning and his lightning-rod comments in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack.

CONTROVERSIAL gun advocate Ron Owen has backed lightning-rod Senator Fraser Anning's comments blaming New Zealand's immigration policy for this week's terror atrocity as "truth".

In the latest edition of his online newsletter The Bulletin Mr Owen criticised the "despicable attack on civilians", but backed the Senator's heavily criticised press release.

"Senator Fraser Anning speaks the truth," he said.

"This tragedy would not have happened if it was not for New Zealand's immigration policy.

EGGING CONFRONTATION: Senator Fraser Anning's punched a young protester after he was egged during a press conference.

"Obviously, if there were no Muslims in New Zealand there would be no mosques and no Muslims to be shot.

"Same as with Australia, no Muslims no problems, no Sharia killings and no vigilante response.

"If we have a cohesive unified population we have no terrorism.

"This could not have happened in Japan. Not because of their gun laws but because they have no Muslim immigration."

The comments were posted on Facebook last Sunday, Mr Owen said, but were soon removed by the site. He was given a seven day ban by Facebook administrators.

Senator Fraser Anning visited Gladstone on Wednesday July 4.

Yesterday, he stood by his comments, saying the public had been left out of the debate over who should be let into the country.

"People in Australia should be asked," he said.

He also refuted any claim his comments could fuel far-right extremism.

"I don't think there's any inspiration there," he said. "I don't think I'm right wing or left wing. I just believe in fundamental and individual rights."

Vigil for the Christchurch Massacre

These include the right to bear arms and freedom of speech. He said it was "unfair" the media prevented the latter and that the public supported the Prime Minister's like-minded intent towards Senator Anning.

"To do it to a senator is totally abhorrent to our Constitution," he said.

He also questioned what he said was favouritism towards the teenager who hit Senator Anning with an egg. No charges have been laid over the incident.

Mr Owen said it was clearly assault, it was caught on camera, and an attempted egging of Julia Gillard in 2010 ended with a $1200 fine for the culprit.

Vigil for the Christchurch Massacre

"Does the law just work for one and not the other?"

According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in 2016, 50 of the Gympie region's 49,599 residents were Islamic. Of these, 60 per cent were women.

In Australia there were 440,300 people registered as Islamic, 2.5 per cent of the population.

The Gympie Times has reached out to members of the local Islamic community for comment but had not received a response at time of print.