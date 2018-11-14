Gympie lures cosmopolitan family to start their new business

Rungrat and Tim Inkster from Black and White Home Services have chosen Gympie as the place to start their new business.

Rungrat and Tim Inkster from Black and White Home Services have chosen Gympie as the place to start their new business. Donna Jones

GYMPIE is a long, long way from Sydney, but that's exactly how Tim and Rungrat Inkster of Black and White Home Services like it.

The couple and their two young children, 7-year-old William and 4-year-old Amy moved to the area only three months back, but already, Gympie has captured their hearts.

"It's family friendly with good schools and that community feeling," Mr Inkster said.

"It's a nice little town that's up and coming, affordable, with stunningly beautiful countryside all around it."

Mr Inkster's background is in sales and marketing and after gaining a BA in International Relations and an MBA in Business in The Netherlands he moved back to Australia to work.

His job took him to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and even Thailand between 1996 and 2007.

It was in Thailand were he met his beautiful wife Rungrat in the north east region among the rice paddies.

"Her name means 'rainbow' in Thai," Mr Inkster said.

The couple moved to Brisbane in 2013 and started their family, before making the move to Sydney last year.

The family soon decided that the big city life wasn't for them and when the opportunity arose to move back to Queensland, they jumped at it.

Gympie is home now for this cosmopolitan family and the chance to own their own franchise business was simply too good to pass up.

"Part of the motivation was to come back to Queensland so we searched for a medium sized country town with a real community feel. Plus, it meant we would be working for ourselves. We always enjoyed Gympie and the Sunshine Coast so why not do both?"

While the parent company, Black and White Home Services has been operating in Brisbane and the Gold Coast for more than 10 years, there was an opportunity for the family to take up the Sunshine Coast, Wide Bay region, and they grabbed it.

"We just wanted to become masters of our own destiny and all those other cliched things," he said with a laugh.

Now, with a number of clients on the Sunshine Coast and in the northern areas of the region, Mr Inkster is keen to pick up customers in their new home town and in the community they are starting to become a part of.

"My son attends Jones Hill State School and he's getting into cricket in conjunction with the Gympie Regional Cricket Association at the One Mile," he said.

"We don't get a lot of local work just yet but we want to give Gympie people more time to do what they want and we'll do the stuff they don't want to do. I want people to say, 'Let's call Tim and get him to do it'."

Black and White Home Services can take care of domestic and commercial cleaning of offices, homes, bond cleans, aged care facilities, pubs, clubs, hotels and much more.

For more information on the types of services on offer, head online to www.blackandwhitehomeservices.com.au/domestic-home-cleaning-sunshine-coast or call 1300 133 811.