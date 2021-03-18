Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 36-year-old damaged a video conference screen after throwing a chair in an angry outburst.
The 36-year-old damaged a video conference screen after throwing a chair in an angry outburst.
Crime

Gympie man lashed out, threw chair at screen during meeting

Kristen Camp
18th Mar 2021 9:00 AM | Updated: 5:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Frustrated by being put on a more serious mental health care plan, a 36-year-old Gympie man threw his chair at a video conference screen, causing damage to it.

Chey Callum Matthews pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging property in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday and was ordered to pay restitution of $937.16.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

On February 16, Matthews was in a conference call discussing his mental health care plan when he got the news he would be placed on a more serious plan.

After throwing the chair, the court heard Matthews immediately expressed remorse.

Solicitor Bradley said Matthews was schizophrenic and his medication did not give him a very good quality of life.

"He is now medicated so the risk of him reoffending would be ameliorated by the medication," Mr Bradley said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined Matthews $300 and order he pay the restitution of $937.16.

"You're entitled to be upset or frustrated with medical issues, there's no issue with that. It's how you express that frustration," Mr Fowler said.

No conviction was recorded against Matthews.

More Stories

court gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New optometrist to open in Rocky, jobs on offer

        Premium Content New optometrist to open in Rocky, jobs on offer

        Business The family-owned Australian company opened its first store in 2015 and now has more than 75 stores across Australia, Singapore and New Zealand.

        • 18th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
        Trainees to receive the skills to land dream jobs

        Premium Content Trainees to receive the skills to land dream jobs

        News CQ organisations have received $239,000 to deliver their Skilling Queenslanders for...

        Mathers sworn in as Rocky’s newest councillor

        Premium Content Mathers sworn in as Rocky’s newest councillor

        Council News Councillors will discuss portfolio responsibilities in coming weeks.

        VIDEO: Grant helps school create income, clean environment

        Premium Content VIDEO: Grant helps school create income, clean environment

        Community Mount Morgan Central State School P&C received $8000 to help the school’s...