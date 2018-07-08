Young girl impaled herself on bike handlebars
A YOUNG girl was airlifted by the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after she was impaled by bicycle handlebars at a property near Gympie.
The incident occured at around 2.40pm yesterday afternoon at a property at Tandur.
The 12-year-old girl was impaled through the upper leg by the brake lever, a QAS spokesman said.
The aeromedical crew were called to the scene around 3pm yesterday afternoon.
The girl was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
