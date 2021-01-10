Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jack Brian Davies pleaded guilty to driving while over the limit despite being on a provisional licence.
Jack Brian Davies pleaded guilty to driving while over the limit despite being on a provisional licence.
News

Gympie teen blows .102 on P-plates

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
10th Jan 2021 12:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An 18-year-old Gympie P-plater was stripped of his licence after being caught behind the wheel of a car while twice the legal limit acceptable for someone on their open licence.

Jack Brian Davies was pulled over by police while he was driving his Holden along Jane St about 11pm on December 15.

His roadside breath test returned a reading of .102.

Davies, a full-time manager at McDonald's who had no criminal history, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to driving while over the middle alcohol limit on a provisional licence.

Davies faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.
Davies faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* One rushed to hospital as car slams into pole at Southside

* Pothole-ridden Gympie region road a 'total disgrace'

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Davies, who was supported in court by his family, he had "dodged a bullet because you didn't have an accident".

"You shouldn't have been anywhere near behind a wheel," Mr Callaghan said.

Davies was fined $600 and was disqualified from holding a licence for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

drunk driving dui gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Three new virus cases in NSW

    Three new virus cases in NSW
    • 10th Jan 2021 10:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk man out of control after Railway Hotel ejection

        Premium Content Drunk man out of control after Railway Hotel ejection

        News When he was asked to leave the Yeppoon pub, he created a headache for security and police.

        FLASHBACK: What were you reading about this time last year?

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: What were you reading about this time last year?

        News While ‘Megxit’ dominated the world’s attention, The Morning Bulletin kept it local...

        UPDATE: Police chase in Allenstown

        Premium Content UPDATE: Police chase in Allenstown

        News PICTURES: Wanted on a warrant, a man has fled police.