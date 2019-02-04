Menu
Constable Gemma Bruce at an RBT.
Iain Curry
Gympie woman nabbed driving almost 4 x limit at 9.30am

Frances Klein
4th Feb 2019 8:38 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM
AT LEAST four drink drivers, one almost four times the legal limit, were busted in Gympie over the weekend, following a Random Breath Test operation in the region on Friday evening.

Police said a woman, 40, was caught at 9.30am Saturday morning driving almost four times the legal limit with a reading of 0.192% on Exhibition Rd, Southside.

A 59-year-old man was caught driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.111% on Apollonian Vale at 4pm on Friday, police allege.

On Sunday morning a 46-year-old man was caught driving at 4am on Excelsior Rd, over the limit at 0.067% and a 22-year-old man blew 0.113% while driving on Fairway Drive, Gympie at 8.45am.

Gympie police sergeant Scott Poole said the cases served as a timely reminder for drivers to consider their transport options after drinking the night before.

Gympie Times

