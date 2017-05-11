Gyms in desperate battle for members of closing Rocky gym

CUSTOMER-HUNGRY gym owners are in a battle for clients of a Rockhampton gym that is closing soon.

Gyms have flooded social media with promotional packages to lure ex-Jetts clients.

Jetts Allenstown owners have informed their clients that they are closing.

Dianne Jeha, owner of Rockhampton Fitness Centre, said she had reached an agreement with the owners to transfer all Jetts Allenstown members to her gym for the same price.

"I think it's very fair for anybody to want their fair share of the market," Mrs Jeha said.

But other gyms yesterday shared packages tailored to Jetts ex-members.

East St's World Gym is offering to match what members were paying at Jetts with no admin fee and joining fee.

World Gym also said jobs were available in reception and personal training.

"Any staff of Jett that have lost their jobs, and are looking for work, please contact us as soon as possible," the post states.

Snap Fitness are also trying to lure ex-Jetts members.

"Snap Fitness would like to invite ex-Jetts members to continue their health and fitness journey with 30 days free, $0 joining fee, and a free personal training session to get you back on track," their Facebook post stated.

24 Repz, a gym located at Rockhampton's Stockland, is also trying to lure ex-Jetts members.