Gyspy and the Sea enchants CQ couples

Alisha Browne has begun her enterprise, Gypsy and the Sea, catering to bohemian lovers of Central Queensland.

WHEN Alisha Browne moved to Yeppoon from the Sunshine Coast, she noticed there wasn't much in the "bohemian way of things”.

A "gypsy, bohemian drama queen”, according to her partner, Ms Browne found her niche two months ago when she started an events business catering to the lovers and the event-goers of the region.

Gypsy and the Sea began as a way of bringing a touch of bohemian style to the area, and after a process of saving and planning, Ms Browne finally made her dream a reality.

"I haven't got a Facebook page yet but people have been approaching me for quite a few proposals and dates,” Ms Browne said.

"I tailor it for everyone. I think of myself as Cupid and I set up and get pointers from whoever is calling and get a colour coordination and what they are into.

"I've even done food delivery for people.”

Perhaps her biggest venture yet, Ms Browne has headed down to the Sunshine Coast to set up for the after party of her friend Amy, who won a 91.1 hot FM competition for a same sex couple.

"I'm a big romantic myself... I just love the creativity, the decor and setting up,” Ms Browne said of her personalised business.

"I set the table up nice outside, do the lighting and the candles, the rugs and the cushions.

"To do it for someone else and make them happy and see their smiles and gratitude and positive feedback just makes my day.

"It makes me feel proud.”

Ms Browne said she offers a basic rate of $180, which includes a set up and pack down, three hours at the location of choice, and food delivery if the client should desire so.

"I chat to whoever has organised it and find out the basic information and about the person,” Ms Browne said.

"I find out their personality, what colours they like and what locations might be suited to them.”

The moment that stands out for Ms Browne the most so far was a surprise birthday for a man needing a well-deserved break.

"They'd moved up from the Sunshine Coast and their move didn't go smoothly,” she said.

"They'd come up here before their furniture arrived so they had nothing.

"I did the set up for the wife, her partner and their two kids and loved seeing their joy.

"Seeing them relax, that touched me. He even got a bit teary so it made me teary too.”

To arrange a one-of-a-kind Gypsy and the Sea event, contact Ms Browne on 0401101609.