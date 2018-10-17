Menu
Hadyn Benjamin Shorten fronted court yesterday.
Crime

HACK ATTACK: Man helps fired friend exact his revenge

Sarah Steger
17th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
A MAN has been sentenced to prison after helping his recently-fired friend hack into his former workplace's computer servers to exact revenge.

Hadyn Benjamin Shorten, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of using a restricted computer without consent at Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said on October 25, 2017 Shorten's friend Ty Eilbeck was fired from Wide Bay IT Pty Ltd after having worked there for 17 months.

Ty Eilbeck was fined in earlier this year.
After turning in his keys, Eilbeck went to Shorten's home where they "hatched a plan to hack into the servers of Wide Bay IT", Sen Const Blunt said.

That night Shorten used his laptop to gain access to the business through a malware system.

"He used a program to do attacks and send files," Sen Const Blunt told the court.

Shorten sent an encrypted message that said 'F--- you Bundy IT', which caused computers to fail, and gained access to the company's clients including law firms and schools.

About one week later, Wide Bay IT's brand manager noticed the corrupted files the pair had loaded onto the server.

The court heard it took four employees to fix the breach and that by November 4, they still hadn't completely reversed the damage.

On November 5 Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch police officers asked Eilbeck to take part in an interview, where he made full admissions.

During a phone call with Eilbeck, made from the CIB, Shorten admitted his involvement in the hacking.

"He further indicated they should send further multiple attacks, so if one found, the others could go undetected," Sen Const Blunt said.

The following day police executed a search warrant and asked if Shorten knew anything about the hack. When he denied it, his laptop was seized and he was arrested. After refusing to be interviewed, he was charged.

Eilbeck was fined $1400 and ordered to pay $36,400 in restitution on an earlier court date.

Calling it an "idiotic scheme", Magistrate Terry Duroux said Shorten's behaviour had been appalling.

"There can be catastrophic consequences for this type of offence," he said.

He sentence Shorten to nine months in prison, wholly suspended for two years, and ordered him to pay $36,400 in restitution.

