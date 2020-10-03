Hackers target Fordham with X-rated videos

The Twitter account of the busy radio host was hacked and a number of X-rated videos were posted before being hastily deleted.

The Twitter account of the busy radio host was hacked and a number of X-rated videos were posted before being hastily deleted.

A number of videos from PornHub were retweeted by Fordham's account before being quickly deleted.

But the eagle-eyed among his 97,000 Twitter followers had managed to screenshot the hack.

The popular radio host, who was up at 3am Friday morning for his 2GB breakfast show, is yet to comment.

Earlier this year, Fordham replaced Alan Jones as host of the 2GB breakfast show in Sydney.

The busy TV and radio stalwart is also host of Australian Ninja Warrior and has regularly appeared on Nine's Today and Today Extra.

When asked by news.com.au in May if he'd be back on Ninja Warrior in 2021, Fordham replied: "I think that's a very interesting question. I don't know."

Australian Ninja Warrior is shot in Melbourne and filming often goes until 2am or 3am each morning.

Fordham currently wakes up for his radio gig at 3am, and told news.com.au he thinks he could make both shows work next year.

"I'd do the Ninja Warrior thing at night and into the morning and then go and do the radio show," he said. "I see no reason why I couldn't pull it off. I'm not afraid of a bit of hard work."

Jones, who retired in May of this year, was forced to step back from 2GB on medical advice.

Jones, 79, had said health concerns was the reason for his retirement, saying he needed to "reduce his workload" and "listen to the experts".

Following the announcement in May that Jones was stepping back, Fordham said he felt "a sense of both responsibility and opportunity" in stepping into the role.

"There's a huge responsibility in taking over from Alan and the opportunity to bring my own flavour to breakfast," he said.

"Alan is the most successful broadcaster in the history of Australian radio. There will only ever be one Alan Jones. My first taste of radio was as a 15-year-old work experience kid on the Alan Jones breakfast show. I can't quite believe that all these years on I'm taking over the position he's made his own".

Originally published as Hackers target Fordham with X-rated videos