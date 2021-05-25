Hacking fears prompt big iPhone update

Apple iPhone users are encouraged to install the latest software update that addresses a number of vulnerabilities, including those that allow hackers to elevate their privileges within a victim’s phone or execute functions remotely.

Apple’s iOS 14.6 was released overnight and comes with several positive features but also addresses more than 40 serious security vulnerabilities.

Apple Australia would not discuss the security issues directly, however its website details ‘updates to WebKit’ among its most serious fixes.

WebKit is the engine that powers Apple’s Safari browser and has been at the centre of multiple other security issues this year.

Those issues include cross-site scripting giving attackers multiple means to attack an iPhone users, redirecting users to a phishing or malicious site, performing actions on a site on a user’s behalf or even obtaining information from a browsing session.

Apple’s website includes six fixes to WebKit in iOS14.6, including the risk a “malicious application may be able to leak sensitive user information.”

It also resolved concerns “a malicious website may be able to access restricted ports on arbitrary servers” and the risk of “processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting”.

The more positive updates within the new software include new features for AirTags and support for subscriptions in Apple Podcasts.

Updates now allow family sharing for the Apple Card while AirTags can be attached to “an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories.”

