Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hadley and Fulton drop radio bombshell

by Phil Rothfield, Sports Editor-at-large
31st Jan 2020 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Broadcaster Ray Hadley and rugby league immortal Bob Fulton have called full-time on their 32-year partnership in radio on the 2GB Continuous Call team.

Hadley will make the announcement this morning they are stepping down to spend more time with their families. Together they have dominated the ratings for more than three decades.

Ray Hadley and Bob Fulton are stepping down from the Continuous Call Team after 32 years on air together. Picture: Melanie Russell
Ray Hadley and Bob Fulton are stepping down from the Continuous Call Team after 32 years on air together. Picture: Melanie Russell


"We started together and we made a pact that we would leave together," Hadley said. "We've both decided now is the right time."

Hadley, who is remarrying this year, told 2GB general manager Tom Malone of his decision before Xmas. The show will now be hosted by Mark Levy.

Hadley started the Continuous call team in 1987 and Fulton joined him the following year.

More Stories

Show More
2gb bob fulton radio ray hadley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        premium_icon Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        News Despite no visible bulldozers, the $1 billion project is moving forward with steady work behind the scenes.

        Victim too scared to report partner’s DV order breaches

        premium_icon Victim too scared to report partner’s DV order breaches

        News Man went straight to the home after no contact order

        Building boom: Millions for CQ manufacturers

        premium_icon Building boom: Millions for CQ manufacturers

        Business “This funding will give our manufacturers a big leg up when it comes to evolving...

        Touching honour for adored Gracemere couple

        premium_icon Touching honour for adored Gracemere couple

        Community “The recognition for my wife is just wonderful, she really deserves it.”