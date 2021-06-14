Menu
Leigh Pederson snapped this pic of hail
News

Hail and 85km/h winds hit CQ overnight

JANN HOULEY
14th Jun 2021 7:33 AM
UPDATE 7am:

At 7am on Monday, Bureau of Meteorology cancelled its severe storm warning for the CQ region.

6.40am: The Bureau of Meteorology warned that severe thunderstorms will continue around Central Queensland on Monday morning.

Damaging winds and large hailstones hit regional Queensland Sunday night, with winds recorded at 85km/h at Clermont, and Clermont residents posting pictures of hail on social media.

Locations w

Storm cell north of Rockhampton
hich may be affected Monday include Gladstone, t Morgan and Baralaba.

The SES advises people to move their car under cover and secure outdoor items, stay away from large trees and avoid using the telephone during storms.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132500.

