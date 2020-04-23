Hail chaos follows as insurers give locals the run-around

Hail the size of golf balls hit Rockhampton and Yeppoon last weekend.

Hail headaches continue for those who suffered damage in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast during Sunday’s storm.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said constituents had told her insurers including Suncorp and RACQ have been demanding Capricorn Coast drivers take their repair work to Rockhampton, while Master builders are concerned fly in contractors are carrying out repairs.

Ms Lauga said insurers were making Cap Coast Claimants travel to Rockhampton for repairs.

“In one case I was told the insurer was paying taxi fares from Rockhampton to Yeppoon and back so the vehicle could be dropped off at a Rockhampton repairer, instead of one on the Coast,” she said.

“There’s plenty of work to go around for everyone, and our Coast companies are highly skilled and very capable of doing the repair work just as much as the Rockhampton companies.

“At a time when local businesses need to be looked after, it’s disgraceful that big insurance companies are taking business away from the coast.”

Dennis Bryant from Central Queensland regional manager for Master Builders Queensland said “fly by night” operators from across the border and the southeast corner, who are not up to speed with building requirements in cyclone areas, may flock to the region for the repair work.

He implored local homeowners to use locals, who follow Queensland Building and Construction Commission and National Construction Code requirements.

The requirements include:

Contracts for work over $3300 - for residential work there are quite strict deposit requirements.

QBCC Licenced Contractors who are qualified to do the work.

Structures need to be upgraded to current NCC requirements when replacing more than 20% of the element (e.g roof).

Gutters need to be sized correctly to regional requirements for rainfall as per NCC

Compliance with asbestos removal requirements for damaged asbestos roofs and gutters.

Compliance with safety standards when working at heights.

Compliance with safety standards when working near powerlines.

Payment of Home Warranty Insurance to the QBCC for work over $3300.

Building approval required for roof replacements.

Certification of roof replacements to ensure work has been completed to current NCC requirements.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow echoed the calls.

“As we have seen many times after cyclones or floods, we begin to see a surge in southeast or out-of-town repair businesses flock to us to get our business,” she said.

“I will also write to the Insurance Council of Australia, the lobby group for insurers - calling on all insurance companies to prioritise local businesses following natural disasters.”

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross responded to Ms Lauga’s claims, saying the event had caused significant damage to thousands of vehicles and homes across Central Queensland.

“We’ve already received more than 850 claims in just a few days, with more to come,” Ms Ross said.

“RACQ members can choose their own repairer if they wish, but we also have to balance supporting local tradespeople with the need to get our members mobile and back in their homes as soon as possible – that’s why we also offer our own approved repairers.”

A Suncorp spokesperson said the company was working with recommended repairers, including Superior Auto Smash Repairs in Yeppoon.

“We will also be opening a temporary centralised hail assessment centre in Rockhampton, to help get our customers back on the road as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.