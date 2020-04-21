Hail, COVID-19, whatever – it’s still raining news in CQ

Hello valued reader. COVID-19 may have shut down large and important areas of our lives and the economy but the news flow remains powerful and vital amid a rapidly changing landscape.

While the evolving situation around the coronavirus pandemic recieves a strong focus there are other elements that are impacting us and shaping our future.

Sunday’s giant-hail storm was the worst hail event I have seen in my 22 years of living in Rockhampton.

We issued the bureau warning online at 1.45pm and provided regular updates as the storm threat continued and then struck with such fury.

Our call out for photos and information from readers prompted a fantastic response with almost 350 contributions illustrating the size of the hail and the extent of the damage.

The follow up stories yesterday also revealed the rising cost of the storm to the region and how serious it was.

While the storm confronted us head on, the hidden menace of the COVID-19 emergency took a turn for the better when the test result for the Rockhampton based miner was found to be false on Friday. This removed the only community transmitted case for the region.

Our number of active cases also dropped from eight to two on the weekend which is a big step forward.

More good news yesterday with zero cases for Queensland which takes us closer to easing strict COVID-19 restrictions.

While this coverage goes on, so does our reporting of important steps in our local councils following the recent elections.

Our commitment to court reporting also continues despite the challenge of keeping our staff safe in COVID-19.

Our commitment to bringing you essential and compelling news goes on even though most of our staff are working from home as part of social distancing requirements.

Until next time, stay safe, keep informed and keep engaging with your local Morning Bulletin newspaper and website.

Kind regards,

Frazer Pearce

Editor

frazer.pearce@capnews.com.au