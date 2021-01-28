Hail damage work keeps CQ tradies busy 9 months on

Kristy and Dallas Clarke at their new office space on East St, for their business Veramax Industries.

Kristy and Dallas Clarke at their new office space on East St, for their business Veramax Industries.

Scaffolding around roofs has become a regular fixture on homes in the Rockhampton region as tradesman work around the clock to repair damage caused in a hailstorm in April last year.

With the roofs of many old homes riddled with asbestos, removal experts Veramax Industries, owned by Kristy and Dallas Clarke, has been flat out.

Mr Clarke said it was crazy how much work there was to go around.

He expected the hailstorm damage work to continue for another 12 months.

“It’s ridiculous … it’s so busy,” he said.

“Even before that it was starting to pick up.”

COVID-19 has seemingly had a positive effect on the trades and building industry across the region with many services booked out for weeks.

“I think people are starting to do a lot of renovations,” he said.

“People can’t spend money to go overseas or doing anything like that so they are pumping a bit of money into their own property.”

At the moment the jobs on the books for Veramax Industries are quite varied from roof replacements to NBN work with infrastructure upgrades; replacing old asbestos telecommunication pits, vinyl and external cladding, houses damaged in the storm, fences and internal strip outs.

“Asbestos is everywhere, people don’t realise how common it is, it’s everywhere,” Mr Clarke said.

The Clarkes have just moved their business, which is named after their two children, Vera and Max, to East St in Rockhampton’s CBD.

They started up the business five years ago after they returned to the area to help with the Cyclone Marcia clean up in Yeppoon.

Mr Clarke grew up in Emerald before moving to Brisbane where he completed all of his asbestos licenses and tickets.

Contracting out to different companies for the asbestos work, it just made sense to go out on his own.

Veramax Industries now employs five staff, specialises in asbestos work and takes on jobs all over Central Queensland as well as up to Townsville and Mackay in North Queensland, out to Winton and Longreach and down to Gladstone and even in southeast Queensland.

