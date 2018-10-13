Gin Gin smashed by 4-5cm hail: More storms on way for region

WILD WEATHER: More storms are forecast across the region today, with rainfalls of up to 90mm predicted for Saturday.

GIN GIN has been left battered after a severe storm dumped 4-5cm hail last night, as an impressive lightening display lit up the night sky across the region.

This morning more than 2000 customers remain without power, with homes at Gin Gin, South Kolan, Bucca, Branyan, South Bingera and Woongarra among those impacted.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said last night's severe storm developed to the south west of Gin Gin around Gayndah about 6pm before moving north east.

"It just progressing north east until it hit Gin Gin about 7pm," he said.

"We had some reports of 4-5cm hail south of Gin Gin around that time and rainfalls from that same system of 72mm in 50 minutes at Mingo Creek and also 60mm at Moore Park in 30 minutes - so quite significant rainfall."

Mr Joseph said the Wide Bay and Bundaberg regions were expected to see storms continuing, with moderate to heavy falls possible today and even more rain likely tomorrow.

"If we see thunderstorms like yesterday there's the potential for moderate to heavy falls," he said.

"Today if you're under a storm you could get up to 20-30mm.

"That's going to continue tomorrow into a rain situation for the Bundaberg area.

"The upper level trough system that's staring to push through, we'll see it develop into a more rain situation, with the odd thunderstorm in it, but certainly we could see heavy falls tomorrow through the Bundaberg area.

"Tomorrow we could see up to 90mm, 50-90mm is what we have forecast at this stage for the Bundaberg area.

"That rain should start easing into showers by Sunday with just about 15mm."