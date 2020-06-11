HAIL SALE! 141 storm damaged cars to go under the hammer
In the market for a cheap new car and don’t mine if it’s a little rough around the edges? Well mark June 19 down in your calendar because that’s when 141 hail damaged will go under the hammer.
The auction will be hosted online in an E-Salvage by Pickles Auctions and is listed as ‘Storm Affected Vehicle Sale at Rockhampton’.
Among those are some cars that never got to live that new car glory before the April hailstorm saw tennis-ball-size hail smash the town – and car yards.
Up for grabs is a 2020 red Holden Astra hatchback with just 7km on the clock.
Or how about a 2020 model Honda CR-V wagon with just 12km on the odometer (just ignore the smashed windscreen).
Perhaps a 2020 Kia Cerato hatchback with 35km is more your flavour.
All of the cars going to auction next week will be sold as reparable write-offs meaning it has been assessed as a total loss but doesn’t meet the criteria for a statutory write-off.
The VIN is recorded as a repairable write-off in a government written-off vehicle register.
However according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, the vehicle may be re-registered after it is repaired and passes a Queensland safety certificate inspection.
Happy bidding!
Cars up for grabs
2006 Audi Q7
2007 BMW 320i
2014 Ford Focus
2014 Ford Ranger
2007 Ford Ranger
2010 GREAT WALL X240
2020 Holden Astra
2020 Holden Astra
2015 Holden Barina
2015 Holden Captiva
2015 Holden Captiva
2014 Holden Captiva
2013 Holden Captiva
2010 Holden Captiva
2015 Holden Colorado
2011 Holden Colorado
2017 Holden Commodore
2013 Holden Commodore
2010 Holden Commodore
2010 Holden Commodore
2004 Holden Commodore
2016 Holden Cruze
2013 Holden Cruze
2013 Holden Cruze
2012 Holden Cruze
2011 Holden Cruze
2019 Holden Trailblazer
2011 Honda Accord
2008 Honda Accord
2017 Honda Civic
2020 Honda CR-V
2012 Honda Jazz
1997 Honda Prelude
2006 Hyundai Elantra
2011 Hyundai Getz
2007 Hyundai Getz
2007 Hyundai Getz
2014 Hyundai i30
2011 Hyundai i30
2010 Hyundai i30
2011 Hyundai i45
2009 Hyundai iMax
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe
2000 Hyundai Sonata
2008 Hyundai Tucson
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2020 Kia Cerato
2020 Kia Cerato
2015 Kia Cerato
2012 Kia Cerato
2014 Kia Rio
2011 Mazda 2
2009 Mazda 2
2008 Mazda 2
2019 Mazda 3
2016 Mazda 3
2014 Mazda 3
2014 Mazda 3
2012 Mazda 3
2012 Mazda 3
2012 Mazda 3
2011 Mazda 3
2009 Mazda 3
2009 Mazda 3
2007 Mazda 3
2007 Mazda 3
2007 Mazda 3
2005 Mazda 3
2012 Mazda 6
2007 Mazda 6
2017 Mazda Bt-50
2008 Mazda Bt-50
2007 Mazda Bt-50
2017 Mazda CX-3
2020 Mazda CX-5
2014 Mazda CX-5
2008 Mercedes-Benz C200 Kompressor
2009 Mitsubishi Express
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander
2009 Mitsubishi Pajero
2004 Mitsubishi Pajero
2017 Mitsubishi Triton
2014 Mitsubishi Triton
2013 Mitsubishi Triton
2010 Mitsubishi Triton
2007 Mitsubishi Triton
2003 Mitsubishi Triton
1997 Mitsubishi Triton
1997 Mitsubishi Verada
2011 Nissan Dualis
2011 Nissan Dualis
2020 Nissan Navara
2012 Nissan Navara
2010 Nissan Navara
2008 Nissan Navara
2006 Nissan Navara
2005 Nissan Patrol
2002 Nissan Patrol
2002 Nissan Pulsar
1997 Nissan Pulsar
2007 Nissan X-Trail
2012 Proton S16
2003 Subaru Forester
2004 Subaru Outback
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara
2009 Suzuki Vitara
2012 Toyota Aurion
2007 Toyota Aurion
2015 Toyota Camry
2013 Toyota Camry
2011 Toyota Camry
2010 Toyota Camry
2018 Toyota Corolla
2009 Toyota Corolla
2009 Toyota Corolla
2008 Toyota Corolla
2003 Toyota Corolla
2003 Toyota Hilux
2004 Toyota Landcruiser
2002 Toyota Landcruiser
2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
2006 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
2005 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
2002 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
2010 Toyota RAV4
2012 Toyota Yaris
2011 Toyota Yaris
2004 Volkswagen Golf
2008 Volkswagen Jetta
2001 Volvo Cross country