HAIL SALE! 141 storm damaged cars to go under the hammer

In the market for a cheap new car and don’t mine if it’s a little rough around the edges? Well mark June 19 down in your calendar because that’s when 141 hail damaged will go under the hammer.

The auction will be hosted online in an E-Salvage by Pickles Auctions and is listed as ‘Storm Affected Vehicle Sale at Rockhampton’.

This piece of hail fell at The Range, Rockhampton.

Among those are some cars that never got to live that new car glory before the April hailstorm saw tennis-ball-size hail smash the town – and car yards.

Up for grabs is a 2020 red Holden Astra hatchback with just 7km on the clock.

Or how about a 2020 model Honda CR-V wagon with just 12km on the odometer (just ignore the smashed windscreen).

Perhaps a 2020 Kia Cerato hatchback with 35km is more your flavour.

All of the cars going to auction next week will be sold as reparable write-offs meaning it has been assessed as a total loss but doesn’t meet the criteria for a statutory write-off.

The VIN is recorded as a repairable write-off in a government written-off vehicle register.

However according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, the vehicle may be re-registered after it is repaired and passes a Queensland safety certificate inspection.

Happy bidding!

