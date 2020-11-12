Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

Hail, storms before ‘unusual’ 40C+ heatwave blasts state

by Nathan Edwards
12th Nov 2020 5:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland is set to sizzle through a second heatwave in just over a week, with forecasters predicting the mercury to rise 5-10C above average into the weekend.

It comes as most of Western and Central Queensland could be battered by thunderstorms over the next two days.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist James Thompson said Longreach and Birdsville were both expected to hit 40C on Sunday, getting as hot as 43C.

The hot, muggy weather will also bring very high fire danger, for large parts of central Queensland.

 

"We'll see those central and far west townships like Longreach, Birdsville and St George hit above 40 degrees - with the same heat to be felt as far east as Gatton," Mr Thompson said.

He said the strangest aspect of the coming "summer-like" weather was its placement between ongoing "gusty thunderstorms" out west and a cooler change on Tuesday.

"These hot, summer-like conditions predicted normally come before large storms, like Brisbane had last week, but not after."

"While conditions like these are normally expected during this part of the year, with November being one a month of transition, the sequence is a bit out of the ordinary."

The warm weather will follow two days of possible thunderstorms from a system currently located near the Northern Territory border.

"We'll see the system make its way east as far as Roma or Toowoomba, with a rare chance of the odd thunderstorm making its way to the coast during late Friday." Mr Thompson said.

 

 

Originally published as Hail, storms before 'unusual' 40C+ heatwave blasts state

More Stories

extreme heat hail heatwave weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TMR responds to concerns about $1b Ring Road project

        Premium Content TMR responds to concerns about $1b Ring Road project

        Motoring The project is now in the detailed design phase which looks at refining the concept design.

        CQ welcomes contemporary artist to sunnier climes

        Premium Content CQ welcomes contemporary artist to sunnier climes

        News The Sun exhibition can be viewed at the Kern Arcade pop-up shop in East St.

        Rugby league player ran to hide tick sheet from police

        Premium Content Rugby league player ran to hide tick sheet from police

        Crime Former rugby league player refused to let police inside as he attempted to hide a...

        Parents discouraged from walking kids into CQ schools

        Premium Content Parents discouraged from walking kids into CQ schools

        News The announcement was made by the Catholic Diocese.