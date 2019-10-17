Hail the new King of the Mountain

KING OF THE MOUNTAIN: Cyclist Glen Chadwick conquered Mount Archer like possibly no-one before him.

MOST people wouldn’t drive up Mount Archer 18 times in a row - Glen Chadwick just did it on his push bike.

The 43-year-old Rockhampton-based former professional cyclist conquered the self-imposed challenge last month which, with 8840m of elevation, was the equivalent to riding up Mount Everest - the highest peak in the world.

For the record he stopped the clock on his 179km test of endurance (that’s only the ascent distance which counted) at 10 hours and six minutes.

Of course the descents meant the whole exercise took longer than that overall, but they also provided some recovery time - if you can call it that.

Still, Glen almost didn’t complete his challenge.

As the saying goes “you’re a long time retired”.

To be precise, Glen retired from his pro cycling career in 2011 and that fact hit home about six hours in.

“About then I realised that I’d probably bitten off more than I could chew because I hadn’t ridden longer than four hours since I retired.

“I’d prepared 10 water bottles but I went through them all so I had to stop a couple of times to fill them up.

“At the six-hour mark my mum and my kids turned up and I was like ‘if I had of known you were coming I would have got you to get me a coke’. So mum went and got me a coke and that definitely helped, and the kids were all happy so that got me going again. Then with four laps to go my wife turned up with a coke and a powerade and I knew I could do it then.”

As strange as it may sound to some, Glen intends to tackle the challenge again with the aim of bettering his time.

Probably a good idea to let summer pass first though.

“Yeah I think I’ll give it another crack,” Glen said.

“I’ve got a few ex-pro friends who’ve said it’s on their bucket list to do. I didn’t think I’d want to do it again, but I’m already planning another assault next year.

“I might even look at doing the Mount Morgan range but I think it’s 45 laps or something to get the same elevation.”

In the meantime Glen’s job in the bike shop, Giant Rockhampton, looking after mechanical work and sales is looking a less stressful option.