Hair & fitness a perfect combination for Rocky businesswoman

vanessa jarrett
by
5th Jun 2018 8:00 AM
IT may just be a hairdressers now but Rockhampton woman Courtney Northfield has big plans for the future.

After hairdressing for 15 years, Courtney has opened her own hairdressing studio in North Rockhampton on Alexandra St.

Not new to owning her own business, Courtney began a home salon five years ago when she went on maternity leave.

Two years ago, the mother-of-two branched out and rented a room at a cosmetics business in Rocky's CBD.

"Then this opportunity came up, the real estate contacted me and I have always dreamt of having my own business," she said.

"I thought why not."

"It's all just fallen into place.

"I have been quite lucky to have so much support from family, friends and clients."

The most difficult part has been balancing work and family with her two young boys, Cruz, 5 and Jax, 3.

REVENGE HAIR & BODY BOUTIQUE:

  • Call 0416 681 226 to book
  • 5/86 Alexandra Street, Park Avenue
  • Search the business on Facebook

"The hardest thing has been juggling kids and my husband works away," she said.

Settling into her new studio, which has a red theme including an interesting red and black swirled design on the flooring, Courtney said it's been wonderful reconnecting with clients.

"I have clients existing from my apprenticeship and they have found me and come across," she said.

While she is still in the early days of the business, Courtney has some major goals.

"We offer all services of hairdressing, spray tanning, make-up and Swedish massages," she said.

"I am going to branch into more beauty services, pedicures, manicures, facials.

"Later on I will look at getting staff to do all that stuff."

Alongside running her own business and being a mum - Courtney is studying a Certificate III and IV in Fitness - a facet of her life she would like to combine into her hairdressing business.

"Further on down the track my idea is to have a bit of a one-stop shop and incorporate a PT studio into everything," she said.

"The idea of the hair and body boutique is that it meshes together as a one-stop feel good place."

It is hoped she can expand her business with the fitness side in about 18 months to two years time.

"You can come and have a workout if you want then you can relax with a massage or have your hair done," Courtney said.

"You will walk out feeling a million bucks."

Revenge Hair & Body Boutique is located at 5/86 Alexandra Street, Park Avenue.

hairdressers north rockhampton richardson rd tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

