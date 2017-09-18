28°
Hair haute couture to turn heads in CQ this weekend

Tennille Caddell, Georgia Carter with Unleashed Hair and Boutique owner Aliesha Smith who has a positive outlook on running a successful business.
Michelle Gately
by

HAIR to turn heads and looks to stun.

That's what Aliesha Smith is hoping to wow Emu Park with when her business celebrates its fifth birthday by bringing haute couture hair to the Capricorn Coast.

On Saturday, Unleashed Hair and Boutique will put on a dramatic catwalk show highlighting the talent of Aliesha and her team.

"It's just a dramatic stage show,” she said.

"It's high energy, it's out there, it's wild.”

Aliesha was inspired to create the show after years of attending the national Hair Expo, which is the cutting edge of industry style.

Georgia Carter, Aliesha Smith and Tennille Caddell from Unleashed Hair and Boutique at the Hair Expo 2017.
The salon's fifth birthday was the perfect chance to put on a spectacular event and with 22 models over three collections, the Unleashed expo is set to be just that.

Aliesha and her team will be cutting and colouring the models' hair out of salon hours this week in preparation for a mammoth Saturday where they will close the business to spend the day styling in preparation for the afternoon show.

A team of make-up artists will complete the look and the models will have a professional photo shoot before they take to the catwalk.

"Our team has put it together because we're all very passionate hairdressers,” Aliesha said.

"We want to shake up the industry a bit.

"I want to get other hairdressers in the industry passionate about what they do and get us networking and having some fun.”

UNLEASHED HAIR EXPO

  • What: Hair expo and fifth birthday celebration
  • When: Saturday, September 23 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm
  • Where: Cocos at Seaspray

