Hairdressing cousins open new clothing store above salon

Meg Van Hese and Shelby Perry at their new store, Upper Wink

Cousins and fellow hairdressers Meg Van Hese and Shelby Perry have opened their own clothing and accessories store, Upper Wink.

The retail space is above their salon, Wink for Hair, on William Street and they also have an online outlet.

Opening the business was something the pair had always wanted to do and had planned to do it last year but during COVID a lot of wholesalers weren’t taking on new stockists.

“This year we turned around and said ‘let’s do it, we have nothing to lose’,” Meg said.

“I purchased the building last year, we had the space free.”

Noticing a gap in the market for mid-sized girls, Upper Wink stocks clothing up to size 18.

The clothing is mostly flexible sizing with a flowy and casual form that can still be dressed up.

Everything is sourced from Australia and most of the brands and labels are also Australian, created by a lot of young female entrepreneurs.

“We wanted a brand, not just what everyone else, we wanted it to be exclusive to Upper Wink,” Shelby said.

“The brands we are chasing are brands we don’t have in CQ, we don’t have a label that anyone else has,” Meg said.

“We have been in contact with a lot of the brand owners themselves which has been great.”

Upper Wink offers a mix of clothing and accessories brands which aren't available in Central Queensland.

They launched two months ago with a VIP event with their clients and have been slowly building the brand.

They haven’t needed to do much advertising as they already have their hairdressing clients who visit the salon and check out upstairs while they are there.

The website has also driven a lot of sales, with orders from as far as Western Australia, Sydney, Brisbane and parts of New South Wales.

While you can’t pick your family, the two cousins are quite good friends and are suited to being business partners together.

“It’s a lot easier, we share the load, we both have a full time job in the salon, but then we can share the load upstairs,” Meg said.

“We are very similar but we do like different things.

“It’s good to have someone to bounce ideas off,” Shelby said.

Upper Wink:

Follow the store on Facebook and Instagram

Find the website here

124 William St, near Dingles, Rockhampton

Open Tuesday – Friday: 9am – 3pm

Saturday: 8am – 12:30pm

Sunday and Monday: Closed

