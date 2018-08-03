Half a million people in 2 days engage with one simple idea

FANCY FROCKS: Caitlin Luck with her husband in two of the outfits they've donated to Dresses for Drought

A CAMPAIGN to help teenagers in drought-stricken western Queensland is gathering momentum faster than anyone imagined.

When Biloela's Caitlin Luck heard about Dresses for Drought, she knew straight away she wanted to help teenagers whose families couldn't afford to buy a dress for their school formal.

"I saw it on Facebook and I just felt sympathetic for the girls who won't have the opportunity to go to their formal," Caitlin said.

"I knew I couldn't help the drought, so it made me feel important to be able to help out in this way where I could."

The timing was perfect for Caitlin, who had already planned to clean out her wardrobe last weekend.

Now a cocktail dress, a full-length formal gown and a suit that no longer fits her husband are on their way to Brisbane, where they will be sent on to Longreach.

"Formals are a rite of passage for a lot of people," Caitlin said.

"The end of school life is really important, it's the next step and a very big celebration."

The campaign was started by sisters Tashoni Hardy and Anita Guyett, who set up a Facebook page asking the community to donate their own formal and semi-formal wear, which students could wear on their big day.

Anita and Tashoni both live in the city but grew up on a 360 acre property near Mackay.

"We were talking with friends about the drought and how we couldn't do anything," Anita said.

"One of our friends mentioned farmers were having to say no to significant events like Deb Balls and formals.

"It's so expensive, even if you do it on the cheap, so we thought 'what if we get some of our friends together and gather up old bridesmaid's and formal dresses to send out west?'.

"My deb dress has been worn once and still sits in mum and dad's cupboard in Mackay. That's what we're tapping into."

The girls thought they would get maybe 30-50 dresses, but half a million people engaged with the social media page in two days and the dresses and suits just kept coming.

Donations have now been closed off to stock take, but there are plans to create an annual event to provide special outfits for disadvantaged teens.

"This is about so much more than the dresses," Anita said.

"We're doing something really uplifting and letting people know that others care.

"We can't fix the problems of the world...I can't make it rain, but this is something I can do."

The State Government has thrown its support behind the campaign by gifting the use of a government facility in Longreach to house donated clothing and accessories.

Agriculture Industry Development Minister Mark Furner said it was amazing the support shown, with about 700 dresses received by yesterday morning.