Fire and Rescue NSW crews in the Nambucca Valley saved a home from fire on Saturday afternoon.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews in the Nambucca Valley saved a home from fire on Saturday afternoon. Frank Redward
Half a home saved by crews in a house fire fanned by wind

Matt Deans
11th May 2019 6:00 PM | Updated: 12th May 2019 8:31 AM
FIREFIGHTERS have saved a home from being destroyed by fire after flames erupted inside a shed on Saturday.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the property in Main St, Donnellyville in the Nambucca Valley, west of Scotts Head.

Macksville Fire and Rescue NSW station commander captain David Brunsdon said firefighters arrived to find a fire burning inside the shed of the property around 2.30pm on Saturday.

"The occupants, a husband and wife, had evacuated the house. The owner had attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, but it got away," Captain Brunsdon said.

 

"The fire took hold fanned by strong winds. 

"Crews were able to save half of the home, after the fire spread quickly from the shed.

"Two appliances from Macksville attended along with Hazmat from Coffs Harbour.

He said given the unavailability of town water supplies, the control effort came down to tanker supplies.

A male occupant was treated for smoke inhalation and investigations are continuing into the cause.

He said given the fire was ignited inside the shed, it is thought perhaps appliances inside may have been the ignition point.

Coffs Coast Advocate

