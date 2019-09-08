Half-time spray lifts Panthers in grand final

PROUD LEADER: Panthers' skipper Michael Kreun and his team earned respect in their grand final loss on Saturday night.

AFL: Rockhampton Panthers could have thrown in the towel being down by 12 goals at half-time of the 2019 AFL Capricornia A-grade grand final on Saturday night.

But they didn't and more to the point - the heart, determination and resolve the team showed in the second half meant they could walk off the park with their heads up after the final siren.

It also gave their loyal band of supporters something to look forward to next season and beyond, as Panthers captain-coach Michael Kreun said after the match.

"I'm super proud of the boys,” Kreun said.

"From where we've come from to where we are now, you know five years ago I think these boys were getting beaten by 200 points a game, each week.

"Now to come up and play in a grand final against a premier team in the comp, I was just proud of the way we responded.

"It could have been an absolute flogging you know, nine goals to nothing in the first quarter - most teams would have rolled over and died.”

Kreun revealed he gave his charges a spray in the sheds at half-time.

"It wasn't a spray as such to get up them, it was just trying to get them up to fight for our colours and fight for the club.

"At half-time we said we just want a bit of respect and we want to make this a contest.

"I believe we did that and I'm just super proud of our effort.

"Hopefully next year we can build to be better and stronger, and hopefully knock them off.”

Kreun identified Levi Davenport as one of his side's best in the decider.

"He gets his head smashed every week and he continually stands up.

"But it was a team effort.

"Against Yeppoon you need 22 contributors and blokes to put their heads over it and crack in.

"After quarter time I think we did that.”

