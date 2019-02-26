Menu
Poolside at the Ohana Waikiki East by Outrigger in Hawaii.
Travel

Half-price Hawaii: Jetstar slashes fares

26th Feb 2019 2:09 PM

JUST when you'd ruled out Hawaii as too expensive, along comes a deal that includes return flights and accommodation for a ridiculous rate.

Jetstar's latest sale is all about Hawaii, and it's offering a return-for-free deal that lets Aussies snap up flights and a five-night hotel stay from $899.

That's cheaper than you'd expect to pay for flights alone from Australia to Honolulu on most airlines.

The Jetstar deal gets travellers from Sydney or Melbourne to Honolulu and back, plus a Waikiki View Room at Ohana Waikiki East by Outrigger, with extras including unlimited rides on the Waikiki Trolley Pink Line through Waikiki and to Ala Moana Shopping Center.

Woo-hoo! A deal that makes a Hawaii holiday affordable.
Woo-hoo! A deal that makes a Hawaii holiday affordable.

The Jetstar sale coincides with one of the biggest booking weeks of the year for Australian travellers, with Click Frenzy running a flash sale on travel and rival airline Tigerair running its own flight sale.

The $899 deal is based on two full paying adults staying twin share, and is valid for selected flights and travel dates between May and November 2019.

Travellers receive a return starter fare for each passenger, free, when they book an eligible Honolulu package.

The Jetstar Hawaii return for free sale runs until March 5, unless sold out prior.

For full details see jetstar.com

