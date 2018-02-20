Hallelujah: 100mm rain forecast today as storms hit CQ

Computer modelling showing the next three days of predicted rain activity.

CENTRAL Queensland is in for a well deserved break from the hot, dry weather that has plagued the region for the past week with some areas set to reach falls of 100mm today.

For today, the main focus of rainfall will be "east of Blackall and west of Emerald", with the "potential for severe thunderstorms, damaging to destructive winds, large hail and heavy rain".

A "strong upper trough in the central interior of the state" is currently driving a lot of thunderstorm activity through inland Queensland, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

As the day goes on, thunderstorm activity will spread inland "east of Longreach and west of Rockhampton".

"Inland, west of Biloela and at Emerald and Clermont, thunderstorms will develop," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said.

"East of Blackall and west of Emerald will have a chance of seeing 50-100mm of rain."

Mr Clark said Longreach would be a "hot spot" with the chance of heavy rainfall most likely in that area.

"Areas closer to Rockhampton will have patchy rain as the day goes on with the potential for rain and more severe activity further inland," Mr Clark said.

"The activity will shift further west and will be not as widespread but will cause locally heavy falls," Mr Clark said.

Computer modelling shows rainfall expected to fall across Central Queensland today. Bureau of Meteorology

"There will be 50mm in the inland corridor and 20mm along the coast."

Heather Macleod said on Facebook page Who Got The Rain this morning that her property, 2kms north of Capella, received a downpour.

"Loud intense thunder with an amazing light show about 11.30 last night. 7mm to go with it," she said.

Andy Cook at 'Coovin' Clermont received 64mm of rain, and said Carolls Ck is running with fresh rain water.

Vicky Ledwy in Daintree St, Clermont, said she received 100mm of rain.

Tomorrow, there will be further chance of thunderstorms mostly inland which could make it to the coast.

Clermont, Moranbah and Biloela are most likely to see heavy falls and thunderstorms.

"It will be a fairly showery day and patchy along the coast with 10-20mm expected and the potential for a little more and storms further inland," Mr Clark said.

He said the wet conditions and the chance of storms would continue throughout the week, with "general widespread rainfall" continuing until the weekend, mostly on the coast.

Temperatures will also be significantly cooler throughout the week.

Today in Rockhampton temperatures will be at 33 and will drop to 27 tomorrow.

"After today we'll see a lot of clouds pushing in cooler south-easterly winds along the coast and temperatures will drop dramatically," Mr Clark said.

"Humidity will decrease a little bit and there won't be the really sticky temperatures like there were last week.

"Cool conditions will continue until the weekend with the temperatures only slightly getting towards the average on the weekend."

CQ temps this week