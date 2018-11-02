Halloween blockbuster fitting sequel for horror franchise

HELL GOOD: Jamie Lee Curtis gives a memorable performance as Laurie Strode, a woman riddled with post traumatic stress after an attack 40 years ago.

AS THE opening frame of Halloween took shape, I immediately knew there would be a memorable movie experience ahead.

This beautifully shot addition to the Hollywood franchise is a winning sequel which takes place 40 years after the events of the first film.

Here we meet two podcasters who visit the infamous serial killer, Michael Myers, in a mental institution before sharing their findings with a survivor of his previous rampage, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

The embodiment of pure evil, Myers killed his sister when he was aged six - before heading out on a murderous rampage in 1978.

Fast forward to 2018 - and we meet an older Laurie Strode, who is perfectly portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis pours her heart and soul into the performance and gives the audience an honest portrayal of a sufferer of post-traumatic stress and paranoia.

After decades of preparing to once again be faced with Michael Myers, Strode is fully aware of the possibility he may escape again.

Her worst nightmares come true when he does escape - and she fights back with full force to tackle her demons and come face to face with her past.

While all of the cast members provide believable performances, it is Curtis along with the remaining two generations of Strode women (Judy Greer as Karen and Andi Matichak as Allyson) who truly make it a memorable film.

I'm not a horror fan (with the exceptions of the Halloween and Scream franchises) but I was completely impressed with the attention to detail in the screenplay, plotlines and cinematography.

Each frame was perfectly planned and each sequence had a purpose.

Audience members who have been faced with generational traumas could easily relate to the Strode family and their experiences in the film.

I was in awe of how Jamie Lee Curtis stepped back into her role with integrity and passion.

It is her enthusiasm in the movie which has inspired great performances by the other cast members in the film.

With some scares, shocks and plot twists thrown into the mix, it is up to these three Strode women to stop pure evil from wiping out a new generation of trick or treaters.

I could write forever about my approval of this film, but I will sum it up in 11 words - not just a scary movie but a perfect one in general.

Halloween has everything a memorable movie should have - thrills, laughs and a killer cast.

Not to mention a soundtrack to die for.