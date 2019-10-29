Menu
Scary ghost train virtual rides available Thursday at the Library Picture: Tim Carrafa
News

Halloween ride virtually thrilling at library on Thursday

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
29th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
Does taking a high speed ride through an abandoned theme park complete with zombies and skeletons sound like your idea of Halloween fun?

Then head to the Southside Library on Thursday.

A state of the art virtual reality rollercoaster ride will be available to residents for free from 2.30pm.

Chair of Council’s Communities Committee, Councillor Rose Swadling, said that anyone aged 13 or over was welcome to have a go.

“Virtual reality has opened up so many opportunities, and our fantastic libraries team are always looking for more ways to use it,” Cr Swadling said.

“This rollercoaster ride is perfect for thrill seekers who don’t have the time (or stomach!) to head to a real theme park this Halloween.

“The virtual reality unit will be set up in the Exhibition Space at Southside Library between 2.30pm and 5.30pm, so come and experience another world without leaving Rockhampton.”

This experience is not suitable for those who suffer from motion sickness.

For more information get in touch with the library by calling 4936 8043, emailing libraries@rrc.qld.gov.au, or via their facebook page.

