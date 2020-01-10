Menu
As global sporting stars pledge their support for the Australian bushfire appeal, F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has contributed a huge donation.
Motor Sports

Lewis Hamilton pledges $500,000 bushfire relief donation

10th Jan 2020 4:59 PM

F1 DRIVER Lewis Hamilton has pledged $500,000 towards the Australian bushfire relief effort.

The six-time world champion is a passionate supporter of environmental and animal welfare issues and has used his social media channels in recent days to highlight the work being done by emergency services and charities to tackle the devastation.

"It breaks my heart to see the devastation the Australian bushfires are causing to people and animals across the country," Hamilton posted on Twitter.

"I'm pledging $500k to support the animals, wildlife volunteers and rural fire services. If you are able to, and you haven't already then you can donate too."

The devastating fires have burned through more than 10.3m hectares of land since September and caused the deaths of 27 people.

A study estimates that one billion animals have been killed or injured.

 

Hamilton added on Instagram: "I'm lucky enough to visit Australia often and I know first-hand how beautiful the country is.

"Keep fighting Australia. I've spent some time speaking to people in Australia who are working at the heart of this and I'm filled with admiration for everything they are doing."

Hamilton's posts did not specify whether his large donation was in US or Australian dollars.

An auction for cricketer Shane Warne's baggy green cap has also raised more than $1 million for the bushfire relief fund.

"Thank you so much to everyone that placed a bid and a huge thank you to the successful bidder. You have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations," Warne wrote on Twitter.

 

 

Daniel Ricciardo, Australia's sole F1 driver, has also contributed to the relief efforts and urged people to donate what they can to charity.

The Renault driver also plans to auction a signed race suit he will wear in F1's season-opening Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday, March 15.

Originally published in Sky Sports and republished with permission.

